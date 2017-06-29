C Elias Diaz recorded a two-run single in Pittsburgh's four-run first inning. The rookie is batting .294 with a home run and 13 RBIs in 27 games this season.

OF Jose Osuna delivered a pair of RBI doubles. "He's a diligent worker," Hurdle said of the rookie. "He's learning every day." Osuna is batting .259 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 52 games this season.

1B Josh Bell hit his 15th home run, tying Hall of Famer Ralph Kiner's team record for most homers by a rookie before the All-Star break.

RHP Ivan Nova failed to pitch six innings for the first time in 16 starts this season. But he was good enough when he had to be and lasted long enough to gain his eighth victory. "He just gutted through it," manager Clint Hurdle said. "He was able to find pitches when he needed to make pitches and stayed away from the big inning."