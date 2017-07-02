RHP Chad Kuhl, facing San Francisco for the first time, no-hit the Giants through five innings. He gave up one run, a homer by Austin Slater, on two hits, with three strikeouts and one walk over six innings. It was the first time since April 18 that Kuhl lasted more than five innings. "He knows what the situation is," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said of Kuhl. "He wants to pitch deeper into games. He put himself in a situation to do that today." Kuhl said his solid outing was attributed to "fastball command. Being able to mix it in and out to lefties and righties. Just fastball command and everything coming off it." Kuhl needed medical attention on the mound when the game's first batter, Span, hit a chopper that hit the right-hander in the left wrist area, above the glove. However, Kuhl was able to stay in the game.

CF/RF Starling Marte will begin a rehab assignment Sunday with Class-A Bradenton. Marte, who is serving an 80-game suspension for violating the league policy on substance abuse, is eligible for reinstatement July 18.

RF Gregory Polanco was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk after moving down a spot, from sixth to seventh, in the order. In three games batting sixth, he was 1-for-11 (the hit was a homer) with a walk.

CF Andrew McCutchen was 1-for-4 with two walks. He walked in the first and doubled and scored in the third, giving him a streak of reaching safely in 10 straight plate appearances before he struck out in the fifth.