RHP Jameson Taillon threw five scoreless innings against the Phillies Tuesday, extending his scoreless inning streak to 11 1/3 innings. He also struck out a career-high nine batters. It was his fourth start following his recovery from testicular cancer surgery.

2B Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch for the 19th time this season on Tuesday, which puts him atop that category in the majors this season.

OF Andrew McCutchen hit a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, giving him 17 for the season. It was his 14th career multi-homerun game, and he has homered five times in his last four games in Philadelphia.

RHP Gerrit Cole looks to rebound Wednesday in Philadelphia after giving up seven earned runs in his last start against the Giants, something he has done three times this season. Cole is 6-7 with a 4.51 ERA this season.