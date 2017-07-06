RHP Chad Kuhl, Thursday evening's starter at Philadelphia, has fared well in limited outings against the Phillies. In two prior starts against the club, Kuhl is 2-2 with a 1.64 ERA, his best mark against any team he's faced more than once. That's a substantially better number than the 4.75 ERA he's put up in his first 30 starts in the Major Leagues dating back to last year. This season, Kuhl's ERA got as high as 6.69 in May but has settled down to 5.26 after a successful start against the Giants on Saturday that saw him give up just two hits and one run in six innings of work.

2B Josh Harrison picked up his first hit of July with a ninth-inning single, snapping what had been an 0-for-21 stretch going back to June 30. Harrison went 1-for-5 in Wednesday night's win over the Phillies, and is batting .280 on the season.

1B Josh Bell hit his third triple of the season on Wednesday night, his only hit in a 1-for-5 outing during a 5-2 win over the Phillies during which he also added an RBI sacrifice fly. That was the 22nd three-base hit of the season for the Pirates, who trail only Cincinnati and Arizona (23 each) in the National League.

RHP Gerrit Cole made it through six innings on Wednesday night to pick up the win in Philadelphia, giving up two runs (both earned) on seven hits as the Pirates beat the Phillies 5-2. He struck out eight Phillies, including all three of his outs in the sixth inning, throwing 75 of his 113 pitches for strikes. Cole also came up with the eventual game-winning RBIs, lacing a two-run RBI single up the middle to break open what had been a tie game in the fourth inning. Those were his first two RBIs of the season, and gives him 14 in his five years in the majors.