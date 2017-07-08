C Elias Diaz was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday. He started 15 of 26 games he appeared in and hit .271 with a .297 on-base percentage.

RHP A.J. Schugel was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis and makes his first appearance on a big league roster this season. At Indianapolis, he had a 4.17 ERA in 36 2/3 relief innings and owns a 1.75 ERA and a .207 opponent batting average while striking out 24.

CF Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a double, run and walk on Friday against Chicago. He now has 153 hits against the Cubs since the start of the 2009 season, the most hits in baseball against Chicago during that stretch and surpassing Yadier Molina (151). McCutchen is batting .477 in 12 games since June 24.

RHP Ivan Nova (8-6, 3.24 ERA) makes Saturday's start for the Pirates. He's 1-0 with a 2.92 ERA in two career starts against Chicago. He allowed two home runs but beat Arrieta in a head-to-head 4-3 decision on June 17 at PNC Park. For the season, Nova will make his 18th start and has won seven of his last 11 decisions. Nova fell to Philadelphia in a start last Monday at Citizens Bank Park, allowing four runs in six innings. His eight wins as the All-Star break nears are his most since going 10-2 in 17 starts in 2012 while with the Yankees.