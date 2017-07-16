Pittsburgh Pirates - PlayerWatch

RHP A.J. Schugel shut down St. Louis in order in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out two. It was his second appearance since he was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis July 7 for the second time this season. Sunday, he won his season debut pitching in relief against the Cubs. He did not appear in a game in a callup earlier this season.

RHP Jameson Taillon (5-3) gave up four runs and eight hits in five innings, with five strikeouts and no walks. He was pitching for the first time since July 4, thanks to the All-Star break and being a late scratch from his scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs in Chicago because of food poisoning. Manager Clint Hurdle thought the long layoff affected Taillon. "It's a challenge. Eleven days off. I don't think he's ever experienced anything like that." Hurdle said. "There's a lot of good to hunt out of it. I just think there was just a little too much rust to knock off." Taillon had not surrendered a run in his previous two starts, and St. Louis' first run, in the fourth, ended a career-high streak of 18 2/3 scoreless innings. "As a starting pitcher, you always want to go deep into games," said Taillon. "Going five just sounds gross. Anytime a starting pitcher goes five, it leaves a really sour taste in your mouth." Taillon did not agree with Hurdle that the layoff was to blame. "I felt pretty fresh," he said. "I don't think being wild was a problem, which is usually what I do when I'm rusty."

RF Gregory Polanco was 1-for-4 with a double and has a hit in all 10 of his starts this month (16-for-39). In the outfield, he made a sharp play. In the fourth, after St. Louis had taken a 1-0 lead on Jedd Gyorko's RBI single, Polanco doubled Gyorko off first on Yadier Molina's line drive to end the inning.

C Francisco Cervelli was 2-for-4 with a double, the only Pittsburgh player with multiple hits. That came after he was 0-for-4 in the series opener Friday.