Preview: Pirates at Rays

The Pittsburgh Pirates are well within striking distance of a playoff spot in the National League after a slow start, and they are playing like a team on the move lately. The Pirates go for their fifth victory in six contests when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday for the second contest of their three-game series. Andrew McCutchen collected three hits Monday as Pittsburgh posted an 8-1 victory in the opener.

Pittsburgh began the season 10-18 but has battled back to the .500 mark (38-38) with an offense that is batting an NL-best .281 and averaging five runs in June. Rookie Gregory Polanco has provided quite a boost with 20 hits in his first 13 major-league games. James Loney is 7-for-17 over his last four contests for the Rays, who own the worst record in baseball despite winning seven of their last 12.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (0-1, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (4-4, 3.14)

Locke has pitched well his last three outings without getting a victory, allowing five runs and 13 hits over 21 innings. The 26-year-old New Hampshire native, a second-round pick by Atlanta in 2006, struck out 19 and walked only two over 26 1/3 frames since being recalled. Locke, who faces Tampa Bay for the first time, was 10-7 with a 3.52 ERA in 30 starts for the Pirates in 2013.

Archer has yielded four earned runs over 40 2/3 innings in his last seven outings but won for only the second time in that span his last time out. The North Carolina native, who has permitted only three homers in 86 frames, limited Houston to three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings on Thursday. Archer takes on Pittsburgh for the first time but is 0-3 in four interleague games despite recording a 2.51 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker (appendectomy), who has been out since June 8, could be activated from the disabled list for Tuesday’s contest.

2. Tampa Bay placed OF Jerry Sands (strained left wrist) on the 15-day disabled list after Monday’s game and will make a corresponding move Tuesday.

3. The Pirates have won four consecutive road series and are 10-4 in their last 14 away from home.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Pirates 2