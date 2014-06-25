Preview: Pirates at Rays

The Pittsburgh Pirates will likely be without outfielder Starling Marte when they go for a three-game sweep against the host Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon. The team announced Marte had concussion-like symptoms after sliding head first into second baseman Sean Rodriguez’s knee on a failed steal attempt during the 6-5 victory Tuesday and was being evaluated. The Pirates have posted 14 runs in the first two games of the series and own five victories in their last six contests.

Marte’s fellow outfielders continue to shine as Andrew McCutchen has collected four RBIs in the series and Gregory Polanco hit safely in 13 of his first 14 major-league games. The Rays send 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price to the mound as they end a stretch of 21 games (8-12 so far) in which 18 will be played at home. Brandon Guyer has stepped up of late for Tampa Bay, going 8-of-19 over the last five games.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET; ROOT (Pittsburgh), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (4-8, 3.47 ERA) vs. Rays LH David Price (5-7, 3.81)

Morton struggled in his last outing, allowing six runs and eight hits over six innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs, after winning his previous three starts. The New Jersey native has permitted two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last 10 turns and surrendered 84 hits in 93 1/3 innings. James Loney is 2-for-2 with a homer against Morton, who will be facing Tampa Bay for the first time.

Price has managed just one victory in his last seven starts despite yielding three or fewer earned runs in five of them. The Vanderbilt product, facing Pittsburgh for the first time, gave up two runs in eight innings with 12 strikeouts last Friday in a 3-1 loss to Houston. Ike Davis is 2-for-2 against Price, who has 133 strikeouts and 13 walks over 115 2/3 innings – the best ratio in the majors.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh LHP Tony Watson has not allowed an earned run in his last 26 1/3 innings and boasts a team-best 20 holds.

2. Loney has collected two hits in four of his last five games to push his batting average to a team-high .286.

3. The starting pitchers for the Pirates are 8-3 over their last 16 games with a 3.23 ERA.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Pirates 1