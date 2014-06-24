Volquez helps Pirates win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Edinson Volquez knew why he felt so fresh in the eighth inning Monday. He didn’t last very long in his prior start.

“In the fifth, I was at 60 pitches or something like that, so I was thinking about a (complete game),” he said. “I didn’t ask for it. (Manager} Clint (Hurdle) asked me in the eighth if I wanted to go back out, and I said, ‘Yes, I only threw 64 pitches last time,’ and he laughed at me.”

Volquez used his extra energy well, limiting the Tampa Bay Rays to five singles and a run over eight inning as the Pirates rolled, 8-1, to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Pittsburgh, which evened its record at 38-38, has the best record in the National League since May 6 -- 26-18. The Pirates, an NL wild-card team last season, have not had a winning record since April 14. Meanwhile, the Rays (31-47) missed a chance to shed the indignity of being baseball’s worst team statistically for the first time in 20 days.

Volquez (5-6) walked two and struck out one, benefiting from three double plays from a Rays team that has hit into 71 this season and is among the league’s most prolific in the category. Volquez fashioned his second scoreless start in his last three, but he was coming off an eight-run, 2 1/3-inning pasting by the Cincinnati Reds in his last start.

Pittsburgh left fielder Starling Marte and center fielder Andrew McCutchen went a combined 3-for-8, scored four runs, knocked in two and stole three bases. Marte has been particularly dangerous recently, going 20-for-53 (.377) with five doubles while hitting safely in 11 of his past 12 games.

The hard-hitting speedsters were central in Pittsburgh’s first two scoring innings, which effectively settled the game by the third inning.

Third baseman Pedro Alvarez’s 12th homer of the season, a mammoth three-run shot to center off Rays starter Alex Cobb, gave Pittsburgh a 6-1 lead in the third inning.

Marte led off the four-run inning with a double and scored on a single by McCutchen for a 3-1 Pirates advantage. Cobb, who logged four scoreless outings in his previous nine, retired the next two batters but worked himself back into trouble with a walk to second baseman Josh Harrison. Alvarez homered on the next pitch, ending a season-worst 16-game homerless run.

“A lot of the time people have been taking their chances with Pedro, and he’s an important part of our offense,” Hurdle said. “We need him to fire. We need him to drive in runs, and that was very good to see from him tonight. Three-run homers always play well.”

Pittsburgh’s potent Marte-McCutchen combination in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots helped manufacture a 2-0 lead in the first. Marte was hit by a pitch and stole second with one out, then advanced to third on a McCutchen single. He scored on a groundout by first baseman Ike Davis. McCutchen also stole second against catcher Ryan Hanigan and scored on a base hit by catcher Russell Martin.

Rookie Gregory Polanco later stole a base, giving the Pirates a season-high four in the game. Rays manager Joe Maddon said the running threat impacted the game and took Cobb out of his rhythm.

“Every time you’re giving up a single, you’re giving up a stolen base on top of that,” Cobb added.

Tampa Bay countered with a run against Volquez in the first, as center fielder Desmond Jennings singled leading off, took second on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-out single by first baseman James Loney.

Cobb (2-6) was charged with six runs on six hits in five innings, swelling his ERA from 3.48 to 4.10. He walked three, one off his season high, and struck out just two, tying his season low.

NOTES: Pittsburgh has won its last four road series after dropping its previous seven. ... The Pirates are the only team in the National League this season to have five players with hitting streaks of 10-plus games at some point: CF Andrew McCutchen (12), 2B Neil Walker (11), LF Starling Marte (10) UT Josh Harrison (10), RF Gregory Polanco (11). ... Tampa Bay placed UT Jerry Sands (strained left wrist tendon) on the 15-day disabled list and recalled INF Cole Figueroa from Triple-A Durham.