Preview: Pirates at Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a slight chance of winning the National League Central, but a more realistic goal is securing home field for next week’s wild card contest when they open a three-game series at the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night. The Pirates and Reds are already in the playoffs and the winner of this series will have home field for the play-in game. Pittsburgh needs to sweep and have St. Louis lose all three to the visiting Chicago Cubs to force a division title game.

Cincinnati (49-28) and Pittsburgh (50-31) are among the better home teams in the majors, although neither team distinguished itself down the stretch. The Reds are coming off back-to-back home setbacks to the New York Mets after losing two of three at home to the Colorado Rockies earlier this month to extinguish their hopes of overtaking the Cardinals. The Pirates dropped two of three at home to the Reds last weekend and are 2-5 in their last seven at PNC Park.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati),

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (9-11, 3.39 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (11-11, 3.40)

Burnett turned in a dominant performance to beat Bailey and the Reds on Saturday, striking out a season-high 12 and allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings. He will be looking to win back-to-back starts for the first time since April 27-May 3 and reach double figures in victories for the ninth consecutive year. Burnett has struggled on the road with a 4-7 mark and 4.50 ERA in 15 starts.

Bailey had his six-game winning streak snapped by the Pirates, hurting himself with four walks and giving up four runs - two earned - on only three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Cincinnati has lost all three of Bailey’s starts to Pittsburgh this season even though he’s allowed seven earned runs in those outings. Bailey has a great overall track record against the Pirates with an 8-4 mark and 2.69 ERA in 15 starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Burnett is 6-6 with a 3.93 ERA in 15 starts against Cincinnati.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto is 17-for-54 with three homers against Pittsburgh this season.

3. Pirates C Russell Martin is 5-for-13 with a pair of homers off Bailey.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 3