Preview: Pirates at Reds

With Brandon Phillips sidelined for the next six weeks, the Cincinnati Reds attempt to weather the storm in his absence when they open a three-game series versus the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday. The three-time Gold Glove winner is expected to have surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left thumb prior to the Reds taking the field. “It is going to be tough for our team,” shortstop Zack Cozart told reporters. “Brandon and I work well together up the middle, (but) injuries happen.”

Cincinnati knows that all too well as Homer Bailey exited Thursday’s contest with a strained right knee, although the right-hander is expected to make his next start. The Reds were unable to hold an early three-run lead and saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt following a 6-4 setback to the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh had no such trouble preserving an early advantage, bolting to a 9-1 triumph over St. Louis on Thursday to salvage the finale of the four-game series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-1, 3.08 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (2-1, 2.41)

Locke worked eight innings for the second straight outing, but walked away with a victory versus Philadelphia on Sunday. The 26-year-old, who yielded just two runs on three hits against the Phillies, has amassed six consecutive quality starts while permitting just three homers in that stretch. Locke has pitched well versus Cincinnati, posting a 2-1 career mark while limiting the opposition to a .206 batting average.

Latos recorded his third consecutive strong outing after yielding two runs on four hits in eight innings to secure the win in a 4-2 triumph over Milwaukee on Sunday. The 26-year-old has allowed four runs on 10 hits in 22 innings over that stretch. Latos has enjoyed considerable success versus Pittsburgh, posting a 5-1 mark while limiting the opposition to a .215 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati veteran INF Ramon Santiago played in place of Phillips and has six hits with three RBIs and two runs scored in his last four contests.

2. Pittsburgh C Russell Martin homered among his three hits Thursday, but is 3-for-15 in his career versus Latos.

3. Reds CF Billy Hamilton sat out Thursday, but is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 3