Preview: Pirates at Reds

Ramon Santiago has put his best foot forward as he attempts to pick up the slack of three-time All-Star second baseman Brandon Phillips, who is sidelined for at least six weeks with a thumb injury. Santiago looks to continue his solid play as the Cincinnati Reds vie for their ninth win in 12 meetings with the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. Santiago, who went 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs in the Reds’ 6-5 win on Friday, has nine hits with five RBIs and three runs scored in his last five contests.

Billy Hamilton matched Santiago with three hits and didn’t show any effects of a tweaked hamstring as he motored around the bases. The speedy center fielder has enjoyed success versus the Pirates (19-for-49) and is 10-for-21 in his last six contests. Andrew McCutchen has done his best to torment Cincinnati, homering for the 18th time in his career versus the National League Central rival - and he has done so twice against Saturday starter Mike Leake.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (5-9, 3.10 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (7-7, 3.42)

Morton deserved a better fate as he settled for a no-decision despite allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings versus St. Louis on Monday. The 30-year-old fell to 5-7 against Cincinnati after permitting four runs on as many hits in six frames of a 5-2 setback on April 23. Morton, who issued a season-high five walks in that contest, has allowed 40 free passes in 113 1/3 innings this season.

Leake recorded his fourth win in five decisions on Monday, allowing three runs and striking out seven in as many innings en route to a 9-3 triumph over the Chicago Cubs. The 26-year-old put forth a pair of strong outings versus Pittsburgh, striking out eight in 6 2/3 frames to pick up a win on April 15 before settling for a no-decision six nights later. Leake has won his last five decisions against the Pirates to improve his record to 6-3 versus the division rival.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds have won seven of nine on their 11-game homestand to move within 1 1/2 games of first-place Milwaukee. Pittsburgh sits 3 1/2 behind the Brewers.

2. Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker saw his 12-game hitting streak come to an end in the series opener but is 11-for-33 in his career versus Leake.

3. Cincinnati LHP Aroldis Chapman, who struck out the side in the ninth on Friday, has fanned at least one batter in 40 consecutive appearances - passing Bruce Sutter for the record by a reliever since 1900.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 2