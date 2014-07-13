Preview: Pirates at Reds

Andrew McCutchen homered in the series opener before going deep on two occasions to help the Pittsburgh Pirates even their set against the Cincinnati Reds. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player looks to continue his torrid streak in Sunday’s rubber match at Great American Ball Park. McCutchen, who is 7-for-12 with seven runs scored in his last three games, belted the tying homer in the ninth inning before going deep again in the 11th in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 triumph on Saturday.

McCutchen has belted 20 homers in his career against the Reds - including six this season and four lifetime versus Sunday starter Johnny Cueto. Pittsburgh, which squandered a four-run lead for the second straight night, has won just two of its last six contests overall and only four of 12 versus Cincinnati. The Pirates reside 2 1/2 games behind NL Central co-leaders Milwaukee and St. Louis, while the Reds sit 1 1/2 back.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-6, 4.60 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (9-6, 2.03)

Liriano returns to the rotation after missing slightly over one month with an oblique injury. The 30-year-old Dominican appeared ready to go in his last rehab start, scattering three hits and striking out eight over six scoreless innings for Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday. Liriano has struggled mightily against Cincinnati, falling to 0-4 after allowing three runs in a 4-0 setback on April 16 before permitting five runs in a no-decision five days later.

Cueto improved to 4-1 in his last six trips to the mound on Tuesday, yielding two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings of a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. The 28-year-old Dominican boasts an impressive 15-4 career mark versus the Pirates while limiting the club to a .197 batting average. Cueto struck out a season-best 12 batters in a complete-game gem on April 16 before scattering three hits again over nine innings in a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh six days later.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said injured 1B Joey Votto (strained left distal quadriceps) is expected to be sidelined for weeks, not months.

2. Pittsburgh C Russell Martin had a pair of sacrifice flies on Saturday, matching his total from his previous 181 games with the team.

3. Reds 3B Todd Frazier belted his team-leading 18th homer - and first since June 22 - on Saturday. The slugger is 5-for-14 and has gone deep twice versus Liriano in his career.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Pirates 2