Preview: Pirates at Reds

Just days after clinching a spot in the postseason for the second straight season, the Pittsburgh Pirates could be closing in on another celebration. The Pirates have won 17 of their last 21 to move one game behind first-place St. Louis in the National League Central heading into Saturday’s contest against the host Cincinnati Reds. If the Pirates and Cardinals are tied after Sunday’s action, the teams would play game 163 in St. Louis on Monday.

Third baseman Josh Harrison is riding a career-high 14-game hitting streak for Pittsburgh, which stands two games ahead of San Francisco for the top wild-card spot. The Pirates are relatively healthy, but catcher Russell Martin continues to battle pain in his left hamstring and was forced to leave Friday’s 3-1 victory in the seventh inning. Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton, who leads all rookies with 56 stolen bases, missed the last two games due to concussion symptoms and may not return this weekend.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1, ROOT Sports (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (7-10, 3.32 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (15-10, 3.34)

Liriano extended his consecutive scoreless streak to 28 innings last Monday as he allowed three hits over six frames against Atlanta. The 30-year-old owns a 0.69 ERA over his last six starts covering 39 innings. Todd Frazier is 6-for-20 with two homers against Liriano, who is 0-5 with a 4.01 in eight career starts against Cincinnati, including 0-2 with a 4.32 ERA in four starts this season.

Simon lost four straight outings after earning his first career All-Star berth, but he’s posted three consecutive quality starts and had a 17-inning scoreless streak snapped in last Sunday’s 7-2 win at St. Louis. The 33-year-old has thrown a career-high 191 1/3 innings while allowing just 21 home runs. Simon is 3-4 with a 3.05 ERA in 17 career games (three starts) against the Pirates while limiting Andrew McCutchen to four hits in 18 at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Harrison is batting .318, one point behind Colorado’s Justin Morneau in the race for the NL batting title.

2. The Reds announced that general manager Walt Jocketty and manager Bryan Price will both return next season.

3. Pittsburgh 1B Ike Davis missed Friday’s game due to flu-like symptoms and is listed as day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3