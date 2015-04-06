Preview: Pirates at Reds

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor edit in second graph)

The Pittsburgh Pirates are enjoying an air of optimism heading into the season while the National League Central Division-rival Cincinnati Reds could have more of an uphill climb. Twenty-game winner and 2014 Cy Young Award runner-up Johnny Cueto may have a say in that as the Reds look to rebound from last season’s fourth-place finish when they host the Pirates in an Opening Day matchup on Monday.

Making his fourth straight Opening Day start, Cueto headlines a pitching staff that needs Homer Bailey and Mike Leake to do plenty of the heavy lifting if Cincinnati wishes to contend in arguably the toughest division in baseball. Veteran Joey Votto insists he’s healthy after playing in just 62 games last season due to a distal quad strain, but the Reds’ projected lineup doesn’t inspire much confidence. Speaking of former NL MVPs, Andrew McCutchen put up comparable numbers to his memorable 2013 campaign as Pittsburgh is attempting to prove it belongs in the postseason. “Our focus is getting to the World Series,” Pirates second baseman Neil Walker told reporters. “We won’t be satisfied if we come up short.”

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (2014: 7-10, 3.38 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (2014: 20-9, 2.25)

Liriano’s second season in the Steel City didn’t go as well as his first, as he followed up his 16-8 mark by seeing his ERA elevate while his win total drastically descended. Signed to a three-year, $39 million deal in December, the 31-year-old Dominican has pitched well in the spring, yielding just one solo homer for his only run allowed in 12 innings while striking out 14. Liriano has struggled mightily against Cincinnati, dropping all five career decisions with a 4.14 ERA.

Cueto has had no such issues pitching against Pittsburgh, putting forth an impressive 18-4 career mark with four complete games and two shutouts while posting a 2.21 ERA. However, the 29-year-old Dominican was unable to iron out a long-term deal prior to the season and is expected to become a free agent at its conclusion. Cueto’s statistics were certainly impressive last season, posting an 0.96 WHIP and 242/65 strikeout-to-walk ratio while recording a 2.48 ERA in 102 starts since the beginning of the 2011 campaign.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati’s Todd Frazier belted 29 home runs last season, tied with then-Oakland star Josh Donaldson for the most among third basemen.

2. Pittsburgh OF Starling Marte looks to improve upon an impressive campaign in which he batted .291 and had 30 stolen bases.

3. Cincinnati offseason acquisition OF Marlon Byrd had 25 homers and 85 RBIs for offensively-challenged Philadelphia in 2014.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Reds 3