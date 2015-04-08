Preview: Pirates at Reds

Although Gerrit Cole is only 24 years old and has yet to play a full season in the majors, he has already established himself as a stopper for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The young right-hander will attempt to live up to that reputation on Wednesday when the Pirates try to avoid their first 0-2 start to a season since 2006 against the host Cincinnati Reds.

Cole, who made 19 starts as a rookie in 2013 and 22 more last year while battling lat and shoulder injuries, has compiled a 21-12 record and 3.45 ERA in his short career. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 draft has typically done his best work when his team has needed a boost, picking up 11 of his victories following a Pittsburgh loss. The Pirates, who fell 5-2 to the Reds on Opening Day, will have their work cut out for them in Cole’s season debut as he will be paired opposite Mike Leake, who is 5-0 with a 3.42 ERA in his previous 13 outings against Pittsburgh. The Pirates will also have to solve Todd Frazier, who hit the tiebreaking homer in Monday’s win after batting .300 with seven home runs against them last season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2014: 11-5, 3.65 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (2014: 11-13, 3.70)

Cole progressed as last season wore on, going 4-1 in eight turns after the All-Star break while lowering his walks and striking out more than a batter per inning in the second half of the season. The UCLA product, who made two trips to the disabled list in 2014, went 1-0 in five spring outings but uncharacteristically yielded three homers. Cole made both of his career starts versus the Reds last season, posting an 0-1 record and 4.15 ERA.

After recording the best strikeout rate of his career (6.89 per nine innings), Leake may be poised for a stellar contract year after going 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA in five exhibition turns. The 27-year-old suffered through a rough September, although he allowed only one run on three hits and struck out eight over seven innings against Pittsburgh in his final start of last season. Leake settled for four no-decisions in five 2014 outings versus the Pirates, getting a win at home against them on April 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen has hit safely in each of his last 11 contests at Great American Ball Park, but is batting only .259 in 54 career at-bats versus Leake.

2. Monday was the first of 22 consecutive games for the Reds inside the National League Central.

3. Cole matched his career high with 12 strikeouts in his final start of the season last September against Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Reds 3