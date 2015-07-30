FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Pirates at Reds
#Intel
July 31, 2015 / 3:17 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Pirates at Reds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Pittsburgh Pirates appear to be back on track after stumbling out of the gate following the All-Star break and go for their fourth consecutive victory when they open a four-game series Thursday night at the Cincinnati Reds. The Pirates amassed 18 runs in a two-game interleague sweep in Minnesota to improve to 5-1 in their past six games.

Pittsburgh, which owns the second-best record in the National League, trails first-place St. Louis by 4 1/2 games in the Central Division. Pirates rookie Jung Ho Kang homered in both contests versus the Twins and is 18-for-39 with multiple hits in eight of his last 10 games. The Reds provided a boost to Pittsburgh’s division hopes by winning the final two of a three-game series against the Cardinals, both via shutouts. Cincinnati has won seven of nine meetings against Pittsburgh, including a three-game sweep at home to open the season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (8-4, 2.68 ERA) vs. Reds LH David Holmberg (2014: 2-2, 4.80)

Burnett has been shaky in each of his two starts since the All-Star break, giving up 11 runs and 22 hits over 11 2/3 innings while splitting a pair of decisions. He was knocked around for five runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings last time out against Washington, marking his shortest outing since June 2. The 38-year-old owns a win and a pair of no-decisions against the Reds this season, yielding five earned runs over 18 1/3 innings.

Holmberg will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to make his season debut for the Reds, but he pitched well for Cincinnati over the final month of last year. In his last four September starts, the 24-year-old Texan went 2-1 while allowing a total of five runs and 14 hits over 23 2/3 innings. He was 7-6 with a 4.40 ERA at Louisville this season but pitched six innings of one-run ball in his last start.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh registered its 11th series sweep of the season versus Minnesota, setting a team record.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce, whose solo blast was the difference in Wednesday’s 1-0 win, is one homer shy of 200 for his career.

3. Pirates 3B Aramis Ramirez had a pair of hits Wednesday after going 0-for-12 in his first three games with the club.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
