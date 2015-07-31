Preview: Pirates at Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates try to bounce back from their worst beating of the season when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night in the second of a four-game series. The Pirates surrendered a campaign high in runs in a 15-5 series-opening setback to fall to 2-8 against the Reds this season while dropping their sixth in a row in Cincinnati.

Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips not only established a career high in RBIs but became the first player since 1920 to hit two homers, collect four hits, drive in seven runs and steal two bases in a game. Marlon Byrd swatted a three-run homer and Jay Bruce collected three RBIs as Cincinnati amassed a season-high 19 hits en route to its third win in a row. Outfielder Jaff Decker helped a taxed bullpen by tossing a scoreless inning for Pittsburgh, which received a combined nine hits from the top four batters in the order. Recently acquired Aramis Ramirez had his second straight two-hit game and notched his first two RBIs for the Pirates.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (5-6, 4.15 ERA) vs. Reds RH Michael Lorenzen (3-5, 4.58 ERA)

Locke failed to pitch past the fifth inning for the fourth time in his last six starts, giving up four runs in a no-decision against Washington last time out. His only win over his last six turns came on July 4 versus Cleveland, when he yielded only two hits over eight scoreless innings. Locke has not fared well in a pair of starts against the Reds this season, going 0-1 and allowing eight runs and 16 hits in 11 innings.

Lorenzen is coming off the worst and shortest start of his rookie campaign, getting rocked for eight runs on seven hits over 2 1/3 innings at Colorado on Sunday. The 23-year-old Lorenzo, who is winless since June 21 and dropped to 0-3 over his last five turns, has pitched six innings or fewer in 11 of his 14 starts. He earned his first major-league victory at Pittsburgh, limiting the Pirates to one run over six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Phillips is the first Cincinnati player with seven RBIs in a game since Javier Valentin in July 2005.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 5-for-9 with a homer and four RBIs in his last two games.

3. The Reds placed RHP Nate Adcock on the 15-day disabled list. He is expected to undergo Tommy John surgery next week.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Pirates 4