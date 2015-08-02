Preview: Pirates at Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trying to chase down the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central, but another division opponent keeps putting a dent in their pursuit. The Pirates on Sunday attempt to salvage a split of their four-game series against the host Cincinnati Reds, who have won nine of 12 meetings between the teams this season.

Cincinnati knocked off Pirates ace Gerrit Cole for the third time this season on Saturday to improve to 5-1 at home against Pittsburgh. Even though the Reds are well back in the standings, they are having a say in how the division race shakes out by beating the Pirates and Cardinals twice each in their last five games. Rookie Jung Ho Kang has homered three times in the last five contests for Pittsburgh, which owns the second-best record in the NL but trails St. Louis by 5 1/2 games. Veteran Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Pirates against rookie Keyvius Sampson, who will be making his first major-league start.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (6-4, 4.61 ERA) vs. Reds RH Keyvius Sampson (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Since opening the season by winning his first five starts, Morton’s success has pretty much hinged on the productivity of Pittsburgh’s offense. The 31-year-old sinkerballer is 1-4 over his last seven turns, with the Pirates scoring a combined six runs in the four losses. Morton, whose winless drought reached five starts after allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings versus Minnesota last time out, is 5-7 with a 4.34 ERA against the Reds.

Sampson made his major-league debut in Thursday’s series opener - a 15-5 drubbing by Cincinnati - and pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced. Sampson made eight appearances (seven starts) at Triple-A Louisville, logging a 2-4 record and 5.08 ERA while striking out 33 and walking 22 in 39 innings. He had an impressive last start in the minors, with eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman has converted 55 consecutive save chances at Great American Ball Park.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Saturday, snapping his 10-game hitting streak.

3. With Sampson starting Sunday, Cincinnati’s current five-man rotation is comprised of all rookies.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3