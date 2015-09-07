Preview: Pirates at Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue their road trip through the National League Central when they begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh began its trek by being swept in a three-game set at Milwaukee before taking two of three from the division-leading Cardinals in St. Louis.

The wild card-leading Pirates pulled within 5 1/2 games of the Cardinals by capturing their first series at Busch Stadium since April 2013 with a 7-1 triumph Sunday. Cincinnati salvaged the finale of its three-game set against Milwaukee with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Brandon Phillips and Jay Bruce each belted a two-run shot, with the latter reaching the 20-homer plateau for the seventh time in his eight-year career. Bruce finished 3-for-5, leaving him one hit shy of 1,000.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (7-9, 4.66 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-10, 3.87)

Locke is coming off his third loss in four decisions, a defeat at Milwaukee on Wednesday in which he surrendered five runs and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old native of New Hampshire has been unable to go deep into games of late, completing six frames once in his last eight outings. Locke improved to 3-2 in 10 career starts against the Reds on July 31, when he yielded three runs over five innings in Cincinnati.

DeSclafani’s winless streak reached five starts Tuesday at Chicago, where he gave up three runs to the Cubs on four hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old from New Jersey has allowed more than three runs only once during the drought but has surrendered 10 hits on two occasions. DeSclafani has made all three of his career starts against Pittsburgh this season, going 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite being 25 games behind Pittsburgh in the standings, the Reds are 9-4 against the Pirates this season.

2. Pittsburgh RHP A.J. Burnett (elbow) worked a bullpen session Sunday and could rejoin the rotation as early as Wednesday.

3. Cincinnati 3B Todd Frazier is batting .314 with five home runs in the season series.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 3