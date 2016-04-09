Preview: Pirates at Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Gerrit Cole is eager for his season debut, but the opponent is one he hasn’t enjoyed facing in his young career. Cole searches for his first career win against the Cincinnati Reds when the Pirates continue a three-game series against their National League Central rivals Saturday.

Cincinnati has roughed up Cole, who is 0-4 with a 5.23 ERA in six career meetings, accounting for one-fifth of his career losses. The Reds swept a three-game series from Philadelphia to open the season, but the bullpen melted down in a 6-5 loss in the series opener against Pittsburgh. The Pirates rallied for four runs in the eighth to remain undefeated after sweeping St. Louis earlier in the week. Pittsburgh is 4-0 for the first time since 2003 and hasn’t won five straight to start a season since 1983.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2015: 19-8, 2.60 ERA) vs. Reds RH Raisel Iglesias (0-0, 3.00)

Cole was slowed by a rib injury in the spring, taking him out of the running for the Opening Day nod, but the Pirates say he is at full health heading into his 2016 debut. The 25-year-old was a legitimate Cy Young Award contender last season, but he had more than his share of trouble against Cincinnati, going 0-3 with a 5.95 ERA in four meetings. Cole is prone to starting the season strong, as he is 6-2 with a 2.51 ERA in 10 career starts in March and April.

Iglesias put together a solid outing on Opening Day against Philadelphia, allowing two runs on six hits over six innings with seven strikeouts in a no-decision. The 26-year-old Cuban did not allow a walk and repeatedly worked out of trouble. Iglesias went 1-1 with a 6.52 ERA in two starts against the Pirates last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips, who returned to the lineup Friday after missing two games with a stomach virus and went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs, is 6-for-14 against Cole.

2. Pirates RHP Mark Melancon has appeared in all four of the team’s games and earned saves in each of the past two.

3. Four batters were hit by pitches Friday, following a trend over the past three seasons – Pirates pitchers hit 36 Reds batters and Cincinnati pitchers hit 33 Pittsburgh batters over that span.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Reds 2