Preview: Pirates at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds, a trendy pick to finish last in the National League Central, essentially are one bad pitch away from a 5-0 start. The Reds look to stay hot against one of the division powerhouses when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

After closer J.J. Hoover served up a go-ahead grand slam to Starling Marte in the ninth inning of Pittsburgh’s 6-5 series-opening win, Cincinnati bounced back to even the set and hand the Pirates their first loss Saturday behind a solid start by Raisel Iglesias and the third home run for Eugenio Suarez. The 5-1 victory spoiled the season debut of Pittsburgh ace Gerrit Cole and left the division rivals in an early tie atop the Central at 4-1. Suarez is 7-for-16 with the three blasts and eight RBIs over a four-game hot stretch and has two hits and a walk in seven plate appearances against Jeff Locke, who starts for the Pirates on Sunday. The Reds were expected to start Anthony DeSclafani, but he still is recovering from an oblique injury, opening a spot for right-hander Tim Melville to make his MLB debut.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2015: 8-11, 4.49 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Melville (MLB debut)

Locke made 30 starts for the second time in his career last year but was not nearly as effective as when he first reached that mark during his 2013 All-Star campaign. He had just two quality starts in his final 12 outings, including a pair of appearances against Cincinnati in which he was unable to last longer than five innings. The 28-year-old New Hampshire native, who gave up 14 runs in 19 innings during spring training, is 3-3 with a 3.32 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Reds.

Melville made seven different stops in seven minor-league seasons with the Kansas City and Detroit organizations, losing most of 2013 following Tommy John surgery. “To compete at the highest level with the best players in the world is something I’ve always wanted to do,” Melville told reporters Saturday. “To challenge myself that way is great.” The 26-year-old was 7-10 with a 4.63 ERA in 27 starts for Triple-A Toledo last season but finished with a 3-1 mark and 2.18 ERA in his final six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates C Francisco Cervelli has recorded seven hits and four walks in 22 plate appearances.

2. Reds RHP Caleb Cotham has tossed four scoreless innings out of the bullpen but has yet to strike out a batter.

3. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen has reached safely in 23 straight games at Cincinnati.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 4