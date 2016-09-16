Preview: Pirates at Reds

Andrew McCutchen has powered his way out of a pronounced slump with three homers in his last two contests. The 2013 National League MVP looks to keep the Pirates' faint hopes for a fourth straight postseason berth alive on Friday when club opens a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

McCutchen was mired in a 2-for-22 slump before belting a homer on Wednesday and two more to highlight a three-hit performance in Pittsburgh's 15-2 triumph over Keystone State-rival Philadelphia. The Pirates' fourth victory in 17 outings moved the team within 5 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot with 17 to play. Cincinnati is long removed from contemplating its postseason chances, although it has won five of six overall -- including three of four from Pittsburgh last weekend. Veteran Brandon Phillips recorded back-to-back three-hit performances to conclude the last series against the Pirates and is 12-for-24 in his career versus Friday starter Ryan Vogelsong.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ryan Vogelsong (3-5, 4.66 ERA) vs. Reds RH Robert Stephenson (2-1, 4.43)

Vogelsong fell to 0-2 with an 11.08 ERA in his last three starts after allowing six runs on seven hits in four innings of an 8-0 loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. The 39-year-old has yielded 16 runs on 19 hits - including three homers - in the stretch (13 innings) and permitted three runs in 5 1/3 innings during three previous encounters with the Reds this season. Vogelsong has pitched considerably better on the road, posting a 3-1 mark with an ERA more than a half-run less than this season total.

Stephenson endured the toughest outing of his young career, allowing four runs on five hits in three innings of a no-decision versus Pittsburgh on Saturday. The 23-year-old has struggled to keep the ball in the park, as he has surrendered a homer on five occasions in his four starts this season (20 1/3 innings). A first-round pick of the 2011 draft, Stephenson only struck out two against the Pirates after fanning nine in his previous outing.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 1B Sean Rodriguez is 6-for-12 with two homers and eight RBIs in his last four games.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who went 7-for-17 in the last series versus the Pirates, is batting .319 with four extra-base hits and six RBIs against Pittsburgh this season.

3. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 2