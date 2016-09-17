Preview: Pirates at Reds (Game 1)

The Pittsburgh Pirates posted large crooked numbers in the late going of back-to-back contests to vent some frustration for their pronounced plummet in the standings. The Pirates look to continue their power surge on Saturday as they face the host Cincinnati Reds in a doubleheader at Great American Ball Park.

Pittsburgh erupted for eight runs in the ninth inning of a 15-2 rout of Philadelphia on Thursday and plated three in the 10th of a 9-7 triumph over Cincinnati the following night. Andrew McCutchen is 8-for-18 with three homers, five RBIs and as many runs scored during his four-game hitting streak for the Pirates, who are 3-1 since losing 12 of their previous 14 to fall out of the conversation in their bid for the fourth consecutive postseason appearance. Pittsburgh has evened its season series with eight wins apiece against cellar-dwelling Cincinnati, which has yielded 16 runs in its two losses on the heels of their five-game winning streak. Saturday's doubleheader is a result of a makeup game from May 10 that was postponed by rain.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (3-4, 3.27 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (8-3, 2.93)

Taillon was skipped in his last turn of the rotation as a means to limit the workload as he eases his way back from missing the 2014 and 2015 seasons. The 24-year-old will vie for his first win in five weeks despite yielding just 13 runs and 26 hits in his last five outings. Taillon settled for a no-decision in a sterling performance against Cincinnati on Aug. 5, permitting one run on six hits with as many strikeouts in six innings.

DeSclafani was granted a bit of extra rest after having his last scheduled start skipped in favor of Keyvius Sampson. The 26-year-old has allowed a pair of homers in each of his last two outings, but has only yielded four earned runs in his last three. DeSclafani owns a 1-1 career mark versus Pittsburgh, but settled for a no-decision in his last encounter on Aug. 5 despite permitting two runs on as many hits in six innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh OF Gregory Polanco is 5-for-12 with one homer, three RBIs and five runs scored in his last three games.

2. Cincinnati 1B Joey Votto is 20-for-50 with two homers, seven RBIs and eight runs scored in September.

3. Pirates OF Starling Marte is expected to play in one contest of the doubleheader after sitting out the last 11 with back spasms.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Pirates 2