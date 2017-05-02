Adam Duvall is slowly turning the corner from a dismal display and looks to reintroduce himself to Tyler Glasnow on Tuesday when the Cincinnati Reds and the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates play the second contest of their four-game series. Duvall, who had a two-run single off Glasnow in Cincinnati's 7-1 rout on April 10, belted his third homer in five contests in Monday's 4-3 triumph in 10 innings as the Reds improved to 4-0 versus Pittsburgh this season.

The 28-year-old Duvall is 5-for-8 with four extra-base hits and three runs scored in the last two contests after going 4-for-35 over his previous eight games. Billy Hamilton's first extra-base hit since April 9 ended Monday's contest and improved his success rate at the plate to 7-for-20 in four games versus the Pirates this season. Cincinnati native Josh Harrison and Andrew McCutchen have done well against the Reds in their own right, with the former launching two homers on Monday to improve to 5-for-10 versus the National League Central rival while the latter also went deep for his 27th career homer against the club. Veteran right-hander Scott Feldman will look to keep both in the park on Tuesday as he vies for his first win since April 9.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.98 ERA) vs. Reds RH Scott Feldman (1-2, 3.25)

Glasnow struggled out of the blocks on Wednesday, but walked away with his third straight no-decision despite allowing three runs and walking four batters in 3 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs. While that outing was tough, the 23-year-old experienced one far worse on April 10 versus Cincinnati. Glasnow permitted five runs and as many walks to go along with four hits before earning an early exit after just 1 2/3 frames.

Feldman permitted five walks for the second time in three outings on Tuesday, and the elevated pitch count led to his undoing in a 9-1 setback at Milwaukee. The 34-year-old allowed four runs versus the Brewers, eclipsing the sum total of his three previous starts (three). Feldman has been fortunate to walk away without recording a decision in both career outings against Pittsburgh, yielding six runs on 14 hits in 7 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart is mired in a 1-for-16 stretch in his last four contests.

2. Pirates LF Gregory Polanco was hitless in four at-bats versus the Reds on Monday to drop to 1-for-11 with five strikeouts in the season series.

3. Cincinnati 2B Scooter Gennett is 2-for-12 in his last six games overall, but went 4-for-8 with two homers and three runs scored in two contests versus Pittsburgh earlier this season.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Reds 4