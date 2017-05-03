Josh Harrison has been taking it to his hometown team and the Pittsburgh Pirates finally followed suit to post their first win in five tries against the Cincinnati Reds this season. The Queen City native looks to keep coming up aces on Wednesday when the National League Central rivals play the third contest of their four-game series in Cincinnati.

Harrison, who is 6-for-14 versus Cincinnati this season, recorded his first career multi-homer performance with a pair of solo shots in the series opener before his three-run blast lifted Pittsburgh to a 12-3 triumph on Tuesday. The 29-year-old has hit safely in three straight and eight of his last nine outings overall for the Pirates, who have won four of their last six. Reds slugger Joey Votto is enjoying a power surge of late, highlighted by launching a mammoth three-run homer on Tuesday for his third blast in five outings. The 2010 NL MVP is just 1-for-8 in his career versus Wednesday starter Jameson Taillon, who is off to a strong start in his sophomore season.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Jameson Taillon (2-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. Reds RH Rookie Davis (0-1, 11.17)

Taillon recorded his second win in his last three trips to the mound on Friday after allowing one run on five hits in as many innings of a 12-2 victory at Miami. The 25-year-old also pitched well in his previous outing versus Cincinnati but settled for a no-decision on April 11, when he overcame a homer by Adam Duvall to permit two runs on four hits in six frames. Taillon pitched well in pair of outings versus the Reds last season, tossing six strong innings in a no-decision on Aug. 5 before working his way out of a trouble to pick up the win on Sept. 17.

Davis showed promise in his previous outing versus Pittsburgh, allowing one run on two hits while overcoming four walks to notch a no-decision on April 11. The 24-year-old's day came to an end after he was hit by a pitch from Taillon, leading to a stint on the disabled list with a bruised right forearm. Davis' return to the mound wasn't a fond one, however, as he was rocked for eight runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings of a 9-4 setback at Milwaukee.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen has reached base in 21 consecutive contests overall and 32 straight games at Great American Ball Park.

2. Cincinnati RF Scott Schebler is 1-for-8 with four strikeouts in the series after recording 11 hits in his previous six contests.

3. The Pirates have homered in each of their last six games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Reds 2