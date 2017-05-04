FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Pirates at Reds
#Intel
May 4, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 3 months ago

Preview: Pirates at Reds

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Ivan Nova has given the Pittsburgh Pirates plenty of bang for the buck since signing a three-year, $26 million deal in late December. Fresh off being named the National League Pitcher of the Month for April, Nova looks to continue his magic on Thursday afternoon as the Pirates vie for a split of their four-game series against the host Cincinnati Reds.

While Nova is coming off a three-hit shutout of Miami on Saturday, Pittsburgh's hurlers have been taken to task by permitting 24 runs as the team has lost three of its last four heading into the finale of a seven-game road trip. Eugenio Suarez and Billy Hamilton each belted a three-run homer in Wednesday's 7-2 rout for Cincinnati, with the former improving to 8-for-18 with two blasts and nine RBIs against Pittsburgh this season. The 25-year-old Suarez has also fared well in his career versus Nova by going 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles. Pirates star Andrew McCutchen has homered twice in this series and is batting 7-for-24 against the Reds this season, but owns an 0-for-5 mark with a strikeout in a small sample size against Thursday starter Tim Adleman.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Ivan Nova (3-2, 1.50 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (0-1, 4.70)

Nova fanned seven during his 95-pitch shutout against the Marlins to raise his season total to 22 strikeouts against just one walk in 36 innings. The 30-year-old Dominican has allowed two runs or fewer in four of five outings this season, save for the four he permitted in six innings of a 9-2 setback versus Cincinnati on April 12. Nova owns a 3-3 career mark with a 3.92 ERA against the Reds, with Zack Cozart (.300) serving as a difficult out for the hurler.

Adleman allowed two homers for the second straight start on Friday en route to being roughed up for six runs on a season-high eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of a 7-5 setback at St. Louis. The 29-year-old has fared a bit better in a pair of career starts versus Pittsburgh, allowing just one homer and a total of four runs in 12 innings without recording a decision. Adleman has struggled with Gregory Polanco, who is 4-for-5 with a homer and two doubles versus the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 2B Jose Peraza recorded a double and two singles on Wednesday to improve to 10-for-31 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh 2B Josh Harrison, who is a Cincinnati native, is 4-for-12 with three homers, five RBIs and three runs scored in the series.

3. Reds 1B Joey Votto has scored a run in each game of this series and five of six encounters this season with the Pirates.

PREDICTION: Reds 2, Pirates 1

