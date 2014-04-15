(Updated: EDITS THROUGHOUT with completion of suspended game)

Pirates 8, Reds 7: Russell Martin pushed across the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the completion of a game that featured a Great American Ball Park-record 10 home runs before heavy rain forced a suspension on Monday.

Neil Walker and Gaby Sanchez hit back-to-back solo home runs twice and Starling Marte and Travis Snider also went back-to-back for the Pirates. Andrew McCutchen doubled off Sam LeCure (0-1) when play resumed in the top of the seventh and scored on Martin’s single to center to make a winner out of Bryan Morris (2-0), who finished off the sixth inning Monday before rain halted the game.

Todd Frazier, Ryan Ludwick and Joey Votto each delivered a two-run homer and Devin Mesoraco added a solo blast as the Reds knotted it up just before the game was stopped. Cincinnati put runners on in the seventh and eighth but could not push across the tying run before Jason Grilli worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

McCutchen drove in the first run with a single in the first before Frazier started the home run barrage with a two-run blast to put the Reds on top in the bottom of the frame. The Pirates jumped right back in front in the second inning when Walker and Sanchez hit their first set of back-to-back home runs off Homer Bailey.

Ludwick’s two-run shot gave Cincinnati another one-run lead in the fourth but the Pirates paired up again in the fifth, this time with Marte and Snider each taking 0-1 offerings from Bailey out to left. Votto put the Reds in front again with a two-run shot to right center but Walker and Sanchez went back-to-back off J.J. Hoover in the top of the sixth before Mesoraco’s solo homer tied it in the bottom of the inning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wandy Rodriguez started for Pittsburgh and was knocked around for six runs on six hits - three homers - in five innings. Bailey was charged with five runs on eight hits - four home runs - while striking out nine in five innings. … Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman (concussion) threw off a mound Monday for the first time since taking a line drive off the forehead in spring training and subsequently undergoing surgery to insert a metal plate to stabilize fractures. … Votto has homered in three of the last four games.