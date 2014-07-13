Pirates 6, Reds 5 (11): Andrew McCutchen belted the tying homer in the ninth inning before going deep again in the 11th as visiting Pittsburgh evened its three-game series with Cincinnati at one victory apiece.

McCutchen leveled the score at 5-5 with a mammoth homer against Jonathan Broxton, who was given the nod after closer Aroldis Chapman had pitched in each of the previous four games. The reigning National League Most Valuable Player, McCutchen struck again by sending a first-pitch slider from J.J. Hoover (1-7) over the wall in left for his ninth career multi-homer game and first since July 22, 2013.

Travis Snider and Jordy Mercer each collected three hits and scored a run for the Pirates, who defeated their NL Central rival for just the fourth time in 12 meetings this season. Russell Martin had a pair of sacrifice flies and rookie Gregory Polanco had an RBI single and threw out Ramon Santiago at the plate in the 10th inning.

Todd Frazier belted a three-run homer and Chris Heisey had a two-run shot in the sixth as the Reds fell for just the second time in nine outings. Billy Hamilton and Santiago each singled and scored a run while Hoover struck out three in two innings to take the loss.

McCutchen’s second blast made a winner of Justin Wilson (3-1), who struck out two in one inning of work. Jeanmar Gomez retired the side in the 11th to record his first career save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton breezed into the sixth before issuing a four-pitch walk to SS Zack Cozart and watching Heisey jump on a 1-1 fastball and send it into the left-field seats to cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 4-2. Hamilton and Santiago quickly got aboard before Frazier deposited a 3-2 fastball over the wall in center for his team-leading 18th homer - and first since June 22. ... Cincinnati RHP Mike Leake was in line for the victory despite permitting four runs on nine hits in six innings before McCutchen’s blast in the ninth. ... Prior to Saturday’s performance, Martin recorded one sacrifice fly in his first 54 games this season.