(Updated: UPDATES standings 2ND, 3RD graphs)

Pirates 3, Reds 2: Vance Worley pitched 6 1/3 solid innings and Neil Walker slugged a three-run homer as host Pittsburgh took its second straight from Cincinnati.

Worley (6-4) allowed two runs - one earned - and a season-low three hits to snap a personal three-game losing streak and help the Pirates stay one game behind St. Louis in the race for the second wild card in the National League. Andrew Lambo had a single and a run scored and Mark Melancon picked up his 26th save as Pittsburgh pulled within two games of division-leading Milwaukee.

Alfredo Simon (13-9) let up three runs on four hits while striking out seven in seven frames to get saddled with a tough loss. Todd Frazier clubbed his 23rd homer for the Reds, who are 7 1/2 games behind the second wild card.

Lambo singled with one out in the first and Andrew McCutchen drew a walk before Walker cranked his 18th home run of the year for a 3-0 lead. Frazier notched Cincinnati’s first hit with a one-out blast in the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Devin Mesoraco was hit by a pitch with one out in the seventh, moved to second on a single that chased Worley and scored on a botched popup by first baseman Ike Davis to make it 3-2. Justin Wilson got the Pirates out of that mess, Tony Watson breezed through the eighth and Melancon survived Mesoraco’s drive to the warning track in left in a 1-2-3 ninth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Reds have seven hits in the first two games of the series while the Pirates were hitless after the second inning Saturday. ... Pittsburgh is 20-10 at home in one-run games. ... The win ensured a series victory for the Pirates after they lost each of the first four series this year between the NL Central rivals, who meet in Cincinnati on the final weekend of the regular season.