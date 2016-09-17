Rodriguez, Bell lift Pirates past Reds

CINCINNATI -- Sean Rodriguez and Josh Bell helped lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon at Great American Ball Park.

Rodriguez homered and Bell went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. The game made up a rainout on May 10.

Jameson Taillon (4-4) allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings on Saturday to help the Pirates win their third straight game.

Left-hander Wade LeBlanc pitched three innings for his first save, second career.

The patient Pirates drew ten walks in Saturday's game and six of those runners scored. The ten walks were a season high for the Reds.

Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run for Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh sent nine batters to the plate in the first inning against Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani.

Andrew McCutchen's single drove home two runs to put the Pirates ahead. Francisco Cervelli had an RBI single two batters later to make the score 3-0.

A fourth run scored when Brandon Phillips booted a potential inning-ending double play ball. In the end, DeSclafani needed 36 pitches to get through the frame.

DeSclafani nearly put the Reds on the scoreboard in the second when he doubled to center, but Tucker Barnhart was thrown out trying to score on a relay from second baseman Alen Hanson.

Rodriguez's 15th homer of the season, a two-run shot in the third, made the score 6-0.

DeSclafani (8-5) allowed six runs, although four were earned, in four innings. It was his shortest outing since June 15.

Duvall went deep for the 31st time in the bottom of the third. The three-run shot cut the Reds' deficit to 6-3.

Jung Ho Kang's line drive caromed off Duvall's glove in left field for an error, allowing a run to score to give Pittsburgh an 8-3 lead in the sixth.

Bell's ground-rule double and a sacrifice fly by McCutchen drove in two more runs to make the score 10-4 in the seventh.

NOTES: Saturday's game was delayed one hour and two minutes by rain. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte was not in the lineup for game one of Saturday's doubleheader, making it 12 straight games he has missed due to low back spasms. ... Hernan Iribarren made his first career start in RF. ... Pirates 2B Adam Frazier was wearing a boot on his left foot in the clubhouse Saturday, but only as a precaution. He fouled a ball off his foot in this week's series in Philadelphia. Alen Hanson started at 2B, but Frazier entered the game in the seventh. ... Hanson and RHP Jameson Taillon recorded their first career RBIs in Saturday's game.