Pirates, Reds hit 10 HRs before game is suspended

CINCINNATI -- It was a wet, windy Monday evening at Great American Ball Park. Not ideal conditions to play a baseball game, and seemingly not conducive for hitting.

But that didn’t stop the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds from combining for 10 home runs during a wild six-inning affair before rain suspended the game with the score tied 7-7.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “I’ve seen a lot of home runs hit, but not on a night like that. It’s raining, it’s cooler. You wouldn’t think the ball would carry the way it did. It made for a fascinating six innings, that’s for sure.”

After a one-hour, 38-minute rain delay, the game was suspended and is set to resume on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET in the top of the seventh inning.

“They were trying to give both teams the same opportunity,” Price said. “It was getting ugly out there with the field conditions. That’s when they said enough’s enough.”

Price said a reliever would start Tuesday’s resumption but he wouldn’t reveal a name.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the 10 home runs hit Monday were the most in a major league game since June 18, 2006 when the Tigers and Cubs combined for 11 at Wrigley Field.

Pittsburgh (6-6) hit back-to-back home runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.

“I saw a lot of crazy stuff in Coors Field (where he managed for eight seasons),” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. “Saw a lot of homers, saw a lot of weather. This was as good as any of that, jammed into one evening.”

Hurdle also wouldn’t reveal his starter for the resumed game.

Second baseman Neil Walker and first baseman Gaby Sanchez each hit two home runs for the Pirates and twice went back-to-back. Left fielder Starling Marte and right fielder Travis Snider began the fifth with back-to-back homers.

Cincinnati (4-8) got solo shots from third baseman Todd Frazier, left fielder Ryan Ludwick, first baseman Joey Votto and catcher Devin Mesoraco.

Frazier clobbered an 0-2 pitch from Pirates left-handed starter Wandy Rodriguez 438 feet to center in the first inning. The ball caromed off the batter’s eye pavilion to put Cincinnati ahead 2-1.

Rodriguez allowed six earned runs and three home runs in five innings.

The Pirates regained the lead in the second inning with back-to-back homers by Walker and Sanchez, putting them ahead 3-2.

“The ball carries here, regardless,” Walker said. “For whatever reason, the ball carries in this ballpark more so than other places, especially to the gaps. We’re never really surprised when we come to parks like here.”

In the fourth, Frazier’s pop fly struck the face of a diving Snider down the right field line. The umpires initially ruled it a foul ball, but following a manager’s replay challenge the call was reversed and Frazier was awarded a double.

Then, just as the heaviest rain started, Ludwick launched a two-run homer to put Cincinnati ahead 4-3.

The Reds’ lead was short-lived, however, as the Pirates went back-to-back for the second time in the game with solo shots by Marte and Snider, putting them ahead 5-4.

Bailey allowed five earned runs on eight hits, four of which left the park, and struck out nine. Despite allowing four homers, he settled for a no-decision. It was the third straight game he’s allowed four runs and at least one home run.

“I‘m definitely not a stranger to adversity, so I know how to overcome it,” Bailey said. “Just need to go back to the drawing board.”

Just when it appeared the Pirates were in line for a rain-shortened win, Votto hit a two-out, two-run home run to right field on the first pitch from Rodriguez putting Cincinnati ahead 6-5.

Pittsburgh briefly regained the lead when Walker and Sanchez again went back-to-back off right-hander J.J. Hoover.

But Mesoraco’s solo homer with two outs in the sixth tied the score 7-7. The umpires called for the tarp moments later.

“Tomorrow’s an important day for us,” Ludwick said. “We’ve had to battle back in series. To come back tomorrow and possibly get two (wins) in one day would be huge for the ballclub.”

NOTES: The 10 home runs were a Great American Ball Park record. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman, recovering from multiple facial fractures after being struck in the forehead by a line drive during a spring training game on March 19, threw from the mound for the first time on Monday during a 25-pitch bullpen session. “He threw the ball outstanding,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He threw all of his pitches, including his slider. He was extremely enthusiastic and happy to be out there, as we all were.” Chapman will have a few more bullpen sessions before throwing live batting practice. ... The Pirates and Reds are meeting for the first time since the National League wild-card game on Oct. 1, 2013 at PNC Park, won 6-2 by Pittsburgh. ... Pittsburgh went 11-8 against the Reds last season including a 6-4 mark at Great American Ball Park. ... Reds pinch hitter Neftali Soto doubled in the fifth for his first career hit.