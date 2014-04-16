Cueto, Reds shut out Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds catcher Brayan Pena enjoys working with pitchers who are confident in their stuff. Right now, few major league pitchers exude as much confidence as right-hander Johnny Cueto, who on Wednesday afternoon made things easy for Pena and the Reds.

Cueto pitched his third career complete-game shutout, and first baseman Joey Votto hit a two-run home run, lifting Cincinnati to a 4-0 victory over the Pirates in the finale of a three-game series between National League Central rivals at Great American Ball Park.

“His confidence level is very high,” Pena said of Cueto. “Whatever I put down, he trusts. He mixed up his pitches. I credit our scouting report, too. He mixed up the changeup even better. He’s just competing out there.”

Cueto (1-2) allowed just three hits and had a career-high 12 strikeouts en route to his seventh career complete game. It was Cueto’s first complete-game shutout since 2011.

Coming off an injury-riddled 2013 season, Cueto looks as sharp as ever.

“He gave us a big boost today,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “We were looking to win our first series. Pittsburgh always is a lot to handle. He had a real good changeup. He didn’t have to over-show his breaking ball. It was his game to finish in the ninth.”

Left-hander Francisco Liriano (0-3) allowed three earned runs and six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings for Pittsburgh (7-8), which went 3-6 on the road trip.

Cincinnati (6-9) scored in the first inning on Wednesday without recording a base hit.

Liriano began the game by walking center fielder Billy Hamilton, who stole second, then reached third and scored on wild pitches to put the Reds ahead 1-0.

“My hand was too dry, and the ball kept slipping,” Liriano said.

The only hit allowed by Cueto through three innings was catcher Tony Sanchez’s dribbler that went for an infield single to extend his hitting streak to six.

After a rocky first three frames in which he threw two wild pitches and issued two walks, Liriano recorded a perfect third with two strikeouts.

“He had some early challenges, really quick,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “Half the first 12 pitches, balls were just slick and he said he just couldn’t get a good feel. To finish the inning with 19 pitches and one run, I thought he did a very professional job and no more issues after that.”

But Pittsburgh’s offense failed to provide any run support.

Center fielder Andrew McCutchen doubled with one out in the fourth, but Cueto struck out third baseman Pedro Alvarez and first baseman Gaby Sanchez to end the inning.

In the fifth, left fielder Jose Tabata made a sensational running catch of Pena’s long drive before crashing into the wall. Tabata walked off the field with assistance from manager Clint Hurdle and trainer Todd Tomczyk. Starling Marte replaced him in left field.

Following the rough first inning, Liriano was equally efficient as Cueto.

But in the seventh, Votto launched his 0-1 pitch for a two-out, two-run home run that put Cincinnati ahead 3-0. It was Votto’s fourth home run.

Liriano was asked if he missed location because he was distracted by the speedy Hamilton on first base.

“I know he’s very fast. But you have to execute your pitches,” Liriano said. “No, I was trying to go down and away and it was middle-in. Another mistake I made and you pay for it. Just move forward and put it behind me.”

The run support was a rare commodity for Cueto this season. The Reds scored as many runs on Wednesday as they had in his first three starts combined.

“When they scored runs today, I still had to pitch like it was 0-0,” Cueto said.

NOTES: It was the first complete-game shutout at Great American Ball Park since RHP Homer Bailey’s no-hitter against the Giants on July 2, 2013. ... Reds LHP Aroldis Chapman, recovering from multiple facial fractures after being struck in the forehead by a line drive during spring training, will throw his second bullpen session on Thursday. Chapman is expected to throw at least two more bullpens before possibly being cleared to throw live batting practice. ... Jose Tabata started in left field and batted leadoff for Pittsburgh in place of the struggling Starling Marte. ... Marte entered the game in the fifth when Tabata experienced mild concussion-like symptoms after crashing into the wall making a sensational grab of C Brayan Pena’s line drive. ... Reds RHP Johnny Cueto and Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano were matched up for the first time since last year’s National League wild-card game at PNC Park, won 6-2 by Pittsburgh. “That was 2013, this is 2014,” Cueto said following Wednesday’s game. “I don’t want to think about last year.”