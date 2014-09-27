Santiago’s walk-off slam lifts Reds over Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds infielder Ramon Santiago had a limited role on the club for most of this season, until key injuries created an opportunity for him to play.

“He was among our least-used players during the first few months,” said Reds manager Bryan Price.

Santiago started at shortstop on Saturday afternoon and did something he has never done, hurting the Pittsburgh Pirates’ division title hopes.

Santiago’s first career grand slam -- just his second home run this season -- off left-hander Bobby LaFromboise lifted the Reds to a 10-6, 10th-inning victory over the Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

“He’s hitting (.372) against left-handers, so it’s not the worst matchup,” Price said. “He gives us a real nice option.”

It was a devastating loss for Pittsburgh (88-73) which now trails the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by 1 1/2 games in the National League Central standings. The Cardinals played later Saturday at Arizona.

“Wonderfully crazy, like the season,” manager Clint Hurdle said of Saturday’s wild affair. “We couldn’t close it out, which we’ve done a fairly good job of doing.”

If they fail to catch the Cardinals, the Pirates already are assured of home-field advantage for the wild-card game against the San Francisco Giants.

Dylan Axelrod (2-1) earned the victory, snapping an 0-for-17 skid for the Cincinnati bullpen. He hadn’t pitched since straining his oblique on Sept. 8.

John Axford (0-1) took the loss for Pittsburgh.

First baseman Todd Frazier also homered for Cincinnati (75-86), which snapped a 45-game losing streak when allowing at least six runs.

Cincinnati loaded the bases in the 10th against Axford, who allowed a hit and walked two.

LaFromboise fell behind 3-0 to pinch hitter Brayan Pena who, on a 3-2 pitch, hit a fly ball to right for the second out. But the 1-0 to pitch to Santiago sailed into the left field bleachers for the game-winner.

“I was looking for a fastball middle-in and that’s what I got,” Santiago said. “I was able to get a good swing on it, and got it on a good part of the bat. We still have one game to play. We want to go home with a good feeling.”

Pirates starter Francisco Liriano struggled in the first inning, issuing two walks around a single by Phillips to load the bases with no outs.

Catcher Devin Mesoraco drove home two runs with a single to left, putting Cincinnati ahead 2-0.

Left fielder Starling Marte mishandled Mesoraco’s hit for an error, allowing Frazier to advance to third and later score on a ground ball, making the score 3-0.

Marte doubled leading off the second to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, tying a career high. He later scored the Pirates’ first run on Mercer’s groundout.

The Pirates pounded Reds starter Alfredo Simon in the fifth.

Shortstop Jordy Mercer made it a one-run game with his 12th home run leading off the inning.

Harrison doubled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, and second baseman Neil Walker’s bases-loaded single drove home two runs, putting Pittsburgh ahead 4-3.

Simon allowed four earned runs on five hits in five innings.

“He’s given us more than we ever could’ve expected this season,” Price said of Simon, who was a full-time starter this season for the first time.

Cincinnati tied the score 4-4 in the seventh on left fielder Ryan Ludwick’s RBI single.

Liriano allowed three earned runs on five hits while issuing five walks in five innings.

“I was trying too hard, I think,” Liriano said. “I was trying to make perfect pitches.”

Walker’s two-out RBI triple off Sam LeCure put the Pirates ahead 6-4 in the seventh.

But Frazier’s opposite-field two-run homer, his 29th, off John Holdzkom in the bottom half tied the score again.

NOTES: Pirates C Russell Martin, who left Friday’s game after aggravating a left hamstring injury, was out of the lineup Saturday. Chris Stewart started behind the plate. ... Pirates 1B Ike Davis returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game with flu-like symptoms. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton, who hasn’t played since suffering a mild concussion while robbing the Brewers’ Ryan Braun of a home run on Wednesday night, is shut down for the final two games. ... The Reds announced Saturday that general manager Walt Jocketty had agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2016. Jocketty’s contract was to expire at the end of this season. “This franchise has had great success under Walt’s guidance, and we’re delighted he has signed a two-year extension,” Reds president and chief executive officer Bob Castellini said.