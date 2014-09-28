Cueto wins 20th, Reds play spoiler vs. Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Johnny Cueto was one of the few constants throughout a rough season for the Cincinnati Reds.

On a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, manager Bryan Price was going to do anything possible to help Cueto earn victory No. 20.

“If anybody had earned the opportunity to win 20, it was Johnny,” Price said. “I put him above everything else, including the playoff race. This day was about one guy.”

So, despite 107 pitches and a runner at third with one out in the eighth with the score tied 1-1, Price had Cueto bat for himself, and right-hander delivered with a single to drive in the go-ahead run, putting him in position to become the Reds’ first 20-game winner in 26 years.

Third baseman Kristopher Negron went 3-for-4 including a two-run homer, and Cueto gave up just one run on six hits through eight innings, as Cincinnati ended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ hopes of a National League Central title with a 4-1 victory.

“I feel really happy to win 20 games,” Cueto said, via interpreter Tomas Vera. “The big thing for me is that I was able to stay healthy.”

Second baseman Neil Walker homered for Pittsburgh (88-74,) which next faces the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in the NL wild-card game at PNC Park.

By virtue of the Pirates’ loss, the St. Louis Cardinals, who played later Sunday at Arizona, earned the NL Central title.

“We played this as legitimately as we could in September,” Price said of his club’s impact on the postseason race despite being decimated with injuries.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said following Sunday’s game that his club could be better prepared for the postseason than they were last year.

“We’re going to find out,” Hurdle said. “But I like our team. I like our fight. I like our grit.”

Cueto (20-9) did not walk a batter and struck out seven for Cincinnati (76-86), which went 12-7 this season against the Pirates.

“It’s disappointing, but we faced a great pitcher,” said Pirates catcher Chris Stewart.

Aroldis Chapman struck out three of four batters in the ninth to earn his 36th save.

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole allowed one run and four hits in seven innings while tying a career-high with 12 strikeouts, eight of which were called strike-three.

Tony Watson (10-2) took the loss.

The Reds handed Cueto a first-inning lead when Negron singled and later scored from third on third baseman Todd Frazier’s groundout, putting them ahead 1-0.

After giving up a pair of singles to begin the game, Cole got on a roll, retiring 19 of 20 batters, including 12 straight in one stretch. Through six innings, he struck out two batters in each frame except the third.

Walker launched an 0-1 pitch from Cueto into the visitor’s bullpen for his 23rd home run, tying the score 1-1 in the fourth. It was his fifth homer this season at Great American Ball Park.

Catcher Chris Stewart, starting in place of injured Russell Martin, had a pair of doubles for the Pirates.

In the eighth, left fielder Jason Bourgeois led off with a triple to center.

Cueto batted with one out. On a 3-2 pitch from Watson, Cueto singled to center and Bourgeois scored to put Cincinnati ahead 2-1.

“I still don’t understand how I did that,” Cueto said. “I told my manager I wanted to bat. He had confidence in me.”

On the next pitch, Negron launched a two-run home run off left-hander Justin Wilson to make the score 4-1. It was Negron’s sixth homer this season.

“I faced him in Triple-A, I know he relies on fastballs,” Negron said. “I was looking for that and was able to put a good swing on it. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs. It was great to finish this way.”

The Pirates, meanwhile, are not finished.

“Yes, we would have liked to win the division,” Stewart said. “But we’re still in the playoffs and still have a chance to win the World Series.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto finished the season tied with Washington’s Stephen Strasburg for the National League strikeout lead with 242. ... Pirates C Chris Stewart left the game in the eighth inning after being struck on the wrist by Cueto’s bat on a backswing. ... The last 20-game winner for the Reds was left-hander Danny Jackson who won 23 games in 1988. The last Reds right-handers to win 20 games are Sammy Ellis (22-10) and Jim Maloney (20-9) in 1965. ... Pirates C Russell Martin missed his second straight start on Sunday with a left hamstring strain. ... Pirates manager Clint Hurdle chose not to save RHP Gerrit Cole, arguably his best pitcher, for a potential wild-card game on Wednesday. “There’s no way I‘m going to walk away from an opportunity to win our division,” Hurdle said.