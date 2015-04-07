Frazier’s homer helps Reds win opener

CINCINNATI -- Prior to Monday’s Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Todd Frazier spoke about being moved up to third in the batting order.

“Pressure’s a crazy thing, but it’s exciting,” said the Cincinnati Reds third baseman. “You’ve got to be one of those guys who drive in some runs.”

With the score tied in the eighth inning, Frazier came through with a three-run home run, lifting Cincinnati to a 5-2 victory over the Pirates before a regular-season-record crowd of 43,633 at Great American Ball Park.

With runners on first and third with one out, Frazier was looking for a pitch he could elevate to drive home the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Instead, he crushed a 1-1 pitch from Pirates left-hander Tony Watson (0-1) and sent it sailing 432 feet to left field.

”I was looking for a ball up, and I got one out over the plate,“ Frazier said. ”It was one of those no-doubters. I could feel it.

“We talked a lot about finishing games. I just happened to be the guy today.”

Watson lamented the location of his pitch.

“Right down the middle,” he said. “Not where I wanted it to be. It’s tough on Opening Day, when you want to get out of the chute with a win. We fought back with Cutch’s (Andrew McCutchen‘s) home run, then giving up a three-run home run is tough.”

Right fielder Jay Bruce also homered for Cincinnati.

Reds starter Johnny Cueto allowed just four hits in seven scoreless innings and fanned 10, a career high for Opening Day.

Cueto, who finished second in last year’s National League Cy Young award voting, dedicated Monday’s outing to his mother, Cristine, who’s recovering from heart surgery.

“This game was for her. She’s doing outstanding,” said Cueto, via interpreter Tomas Vera. “My pitches were low. I was able to control that.”

Cueto was denied the victory when Pirates center fielder McCutchen hit a two-run, game-tying homer in the eighth off veteran right-hander Kevin Gregg, who earned the setup role out of spring training.

“We’re still trying to define our bullpen,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The only way to do that is to let these guys pitch.”

Right-hander Jumbo Diaz (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to earn the victory. Reds closer Aroldis Chapman struck out two in the ninth for the save.

Pittsburgh starter Francisco Liriano allowed two runs on just two hits with three walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

The game was delayed 35 minutes by rain prior to the sixth inning, but both starting pitchers appeared comfortable amid the damp conditions.

Liriano and Cueto both returned to pitch following the delay. Cueto said there never was a doubt that he would return for the sixth inning.

“When you sit for (35) minutes, your body cools down,” Cueto said. “But I was going to pitch.”

Cueto got some defensive help in the first when Frazier made a diving stop of McCutchen’s line drive and first baseman Joey Votto stretched to scoop the throw.

Cincinnati center fielder Billy Hamilton later made a diving catch of left fielder Starling Marte’s line drive to end the fourth.

“Frazier got things going with that diving stop on McCutchen’s line drive,” said Price. “That set the tone. We saw some really good starting pitching and defense today.”

The Reds’ first run of the season came in an unconventional manner when Hamilton scored from third on balk by Liriano.

Bruce hit a 403-foot solo shot on a 1-2 pitch from Liriano in the fourth.

It was a good sign for Bruce, who is coming off his worst offensive season.

Cueto was in line for the victory until McCutchen’s two-run blast off Gregg tied the score, setting up Frazier’s heroics.

“That’s baseball,” said McCutchen, who has hit safely in his past 11 games at Great American Ball Park with five homers. “Game One. Got a lot more left.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Johnny Cueto recorded his 1,000th career strikeout in the third inning. ... Cincinnati RHP Homer Bailey was scheduled to pitch a simulated game on Monday at the club’s spring training camp in Goodyear, Ariz. Barring a setback, Bailey is expected to make a minor league start on Sunday for either Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola. Bailey had surgery in September to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm, and he is expected to miss one or two major league starts to begin the season. ... LHP Francisco Liriano became the first Pirates pitcher to make consecutive Opening Day starts since Oliver Perez in 2005 and 2006. ... Pirates 3B Josh Harrison, a Cincinnati native, made his first career Opening Day start. ... The Reds and Pirates met on Opening Day for the 28th time, but for just the second time since 1963.