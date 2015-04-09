Reds’ Votto knocks home winning in 11th vs. Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Joey Votto missed an opportunity to end Wednesday night’s game in the ninth inning. He wasn’t going to fail a second time.

Votto’s single with two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning drove home shortstop Zack Cozart, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on a stormy evening at Great American Ball Park.

The game, which was delayed 2 hours, 34 minutes by rain, ended at 1:46 a.m. EDT when Votto laced a single to right off right-hander Radhames Liz (0-1), scoring Cozart easily from second base.

“I just wish I’d come through earlier in the game,” said Votto, who grounded out with the winning run at second base in the ninth. “It was a good win for us. We battled. When you have the opportunity to get the win you need to come through.”

“An off-speed pitch he got off the end of the bat,” said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle.

Reliever J.J. Hoover (1-0) earned the victory for the Reds. It was an encouraging performance for the right-hander, who lost 10 games last season. He pitched two scoreless innings.

“He’s coming off a rough year,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “People won’t let him forget that.”

Both starting pitchers labored at times after the delay.

Pirates righty Gerrit Cole battled without his best stuff, allowing three runs and five hits in five innings while walking two and striking out six.

Reds right-hander Mike Leake was uncharacteristically wild, walking six batters in five innings. Two of those were intentional, but it was one shy of a career high. Leake gave up three runs and five hits and just 56 of his 107 pitches were strikes.

“He wasn’t his usual crisp self,” said Price of Leake. “He was around the plate, but not on it.”

Reds left-hander Tony Cingrani, primarily a starter last season who moved to the bullpen in spring training, entered the game in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. He struck out right fielder Gregory Polanco to end the threat.

Collectively, the Reds bullpen allowed one run in 5 1/3 innings.

“We ran a string of guys out there who were aggressive against a nice lineup,” said Price.

Pittsburgh went ahead in the seventh on first baseman Corey Hart’s pinch-hit single, which drove home center fielder Andrew McCutchen.

In the bottom half, Votto’s single drove home center fielder Billy Hamilton to tie the score for the fourth time. It was the first baseman’s first RBI since May 10, 2014.

Hamilton singled three times and stole three bases.

“It’s a dangerous lineup for sure,” said Cole. “It feels like anytime Hamilton’s on base, Votto’s trying to move him over or drive him in.”

Votto grounded out to strand the winning run at second base in the ninth. He would come through two innings later.

“We almost expect him to get a hit there,” said Cozart. “Games like this are going to happen, where it seems like you play forever.”

Third baseman Todd Frazier picked up where he left off on Opening Day by launching Cole’s 3-2 pitch 440 feet into the left field bleachers to put the Reds ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

It was the second straight homer for the Reds third baseman, who went deep in his previous at-bat in the eighth inning Monday.

Pittsburgh got RBI doubles from Pedro Alvarez in the second and catcher Francisco Cervelli in the fourth to tie the score 2-2.

The Reds regained the lead in the bottom half when second baseman Brandon Phillips drove home Frazier with an RBI single.

Leake’s control escaped him in the fifth when he issued back-to-back walks.

Third baseman Josh Harrison, who walked to begin the inning, trotted home on second baseman Neil Walker’s sacrifice fly to tie the score 3-3.

After Wednesday night’s four-plus hour affair, the Reds and Pirates prepared to play again Thursday afternoon.

“It’s too little time to put this one in the rear-view mirror,” said Votto.

NOTES: The Pirates reached agreement with 3B Josh Harrison on a four-year contract reportedly worth more than $27 million. The deal extends to 2020 with options. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey threw 75 pitches in a simulated game on Monday at the club’s spring training camp in Goodyear, Ariz., keeping him on track to make a minor league start on Sunday for either Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Pensacola. Bailey had surgery in September to repair a torn tendon in his right forearm and anticipates a late-April return. ... Reds manager Bryan Price confirmed that RHP Raisel Iglesias will start Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, which will be his major league debut. ... Head coach Urban Meyer and members of Ohio State’s 2014 national championship team were honored in a pregame ceremony.