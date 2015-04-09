Reds walk off with sweep after 3-2 win over Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Getting off to a good start was imperative for a Cincinnati Reds team picked last by some in the formidable National League Central.

“We all know where we were picked in the division,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We all feel we have a much better team.”

Three games into the season, it appears so.

On Thursday afternoon, third baseman Todd Frazier doubled leading off the bottom of the ninth inning and scored after right fielder Gregory Polanco’s error on Marlon Byrd’s hard liner, lifting the Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on yet another stormy day at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati, which last year led the major leagues with 38 one-run losses, won its second straight such game to complete the three-game sweep.

“If we win the one-run games, we’ll be in it until the end,” Price said.

With the score tied 2-2 in the ninth, Frazier doubled to left-center field off right-hander Rob Scahill (0-1) and advanced to third on catcher Devin Mesoraco’s groundout.

After right fielder Jay Bruce was intentionally walked, Byrd’s line drive to right was misplayed by Polanco for an error. Frazier trotted home with the winning run.

Even with Polanco playing shallow, Byrd figured Frazier could have tagged and scored if the ball was caught.

“To say that it’s an error and not an RBI, I don’t see how you could call that,” Byrd said. “It was timed up with the tag. It was sinking in on him. He was trying to come up with the ball and make a throw. It kind of dropped on him. I thought he had a chance.”

Reliever Aroldis Chapman (1-0) picked up the victory for Cincinnati.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Pirates first baseman Pedro Alvarez each homered for the first time this season.

Despite their 0-3 start, the Pirates were undeterred.

“Overreaction is not the proper reaction in sports, or in life,” Bucs manager Clint Hurdle said. “We’ve just got to find a way to connect the dots a little better on offense with more consistency.”

Thursday’s game was delayed one hour and 14 minutes by rain, the third straight rain-delayed game in the series.

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, making his Reds regular-season debut after being acquired from the Miami Marlins in December, didn’t allow a hit until Polanco’s single leading off the fourth. DeSclafani walked one and struck out four.

“I got a lot of early outs,” DeSclafani said. “I was just trying to locate all my pitches.”

The storms rolled in during the fourth inning with the game scoreless and the teams combining for three hits.

After the rain delay, both DeSclafani and Pirates starter A.J. Burnett returned to the mound.

DeSclafani scuffled in the fifth, allowing two singles and hitting a batter to load the bases with two outs.

Polanco legged out an infield single to drive home Pittsburgh’s first run. But DeSclafani got center fielder Andrew McCutchen to ground into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

With two outs in the sixth, Alvarez launched the 2,500th home run in Great American Ball Park history, putting the Pirates ahead 2-0.

DeSclafani’s afternoon ended after six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out six while throwing 73 pitches.

“We kept him active (during the delay),” Price said. “There’s a protocol. We made sure he was moving around. I actually think he had better stuff coming back out. I was impressed with how he handled himself.”

Cincinnati tied the score 2-2 when Votto launched Burnett’s 1-2 pitch just over the leaping McCutchen in center for a two-run homer.

“It comes back to leaving one ball over the plate,” Burnett said of his breaking pitch to Votto. “I wanted it down a little more. He got enough of it to get it over the wall.”

Votto’s homer accounted for the only two runs allowed by Burnett, who gave up four hits and a walk and had seven strikeouts.

It was the Reds first three-game sweep of Pittsburgh at Great American Ball Park since 2012.

“We’ll see when the dust clears on 162 games and see who’s on top,” Price said. “Three games into the season doesn’t suggest much. But being 3-0 is better than anything else.”

NOTES: Reds 1B Joey Votto homered for the first time since May 10. ... Three rain delays in the series totaled four hours and 23 minutes. Last year, Cincinnati had 23 games delayed by rain, including 18 at home. ... Wednesday night’s Reds-Pirates game ended at 1:46 a.m. EST, making it the eighth latest-ending game in Pittsburgh franchise history. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen went 0 for 5 on Wednesday night, ending his 11-game hitting streak at Great American Ball Park. ... Clint Hurdle remained three wins behind Lloyd McClendon for ninth place on the Pirates’ career managerial wins list. Hurdle’s 333 victories rank fifth among active MLB managers. Wallner, The Sports Xchange