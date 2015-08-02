Benches clear during Pirates’ victory over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Before the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds threatened to convert Great American Ball Park into a boxing ring, Pirates right-hander Charlie Morton pulled all the punches.

Morton pitched seven shutout innings and second baseman Neil Walker hit a solo home run, lifting the Pirates to a 3-0 victory and earning them a split in the four-game series on a tense Sunday afternoon.

Both benches cleared in the top of the eighth after Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips was hit by a pitch thrown by Pirates left-hander Tony Watson, an inning after Bucs center fielder Andrew McCutchen was plunked by Pedro Villarreal.

Reds center fielder Marlon Byrd tussled briefly with right-hander Joe Blanton as both teams postured in the infield. Blanton hit Byrd on Saturday, one of six hit batsman in the series.

Just as it appeared calm was restored, Reds third baseman Todd Frazier and Pirates third baseman Sean Rodriguez engaged in a shouting match, causing the clubs to converge again.

No punches were thrown by the two National league Central rivals, who have a history of hit batsmen.

“There is always something in the air,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “The constant is we both pitch inside. It speaks to the success of our pitching staffs. When you pitch inside, guys are going to get hit. There is a lot of testosterone. It’s just baseball.”

Rodriguez, Byrd, and Reds first baseman Joey Votto were ejected.

In the ninth, Pirates closer Mark Melancon, looking to extend his saves streak to 32 straight, was ejected after hitting catcher Tucker Barnhart. Manager Clint Hurdle was ejected as well.

It was Melancon’s first career ejection.

“Mark pitches in to left-handers as much as anybody in the game,” Hurdle said. “For the life of me, I know Mark would not put the tying run to the plate in a save situation. They (umpires) felt they had to do what they had to do following the altercation. These are two highly spirited teams who take pride out on the field.”

With runners on first and second, Joakim Soria replaced Melancon and retired the final two batters for his 34th save and his first for the Pirates since being acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

“It’s a nice option to have,” said Hurdle, of essentially having two closers.

Left fielder Starling Marte added a two-run double for Pittsburgh (61-43), which improved to 4-9 this season against Cincinnati.

“We needed to win a game to get a split and get out of there,” said Hurdle. “I like the way we showed up.”

Rookie right-hander Keyvius Sampson made his first career start for Cincinnati (47-56) on Sunday, allowing three runs and three hits in five innings. He walked one and fanned six.

Sampson (0-1) got some big-league experience with a scoreless inning in relief on Thursday.

On Sunday, he retired the first seven batters he faced, striking out four.

“Pitching Thursday took some of the nervousness away,” Sampson said. “I was still nervous but I just told myself to keep the ball down. I have a reputation of walking guys. I wanted to attack.”

Rodriquez’s double down the left-field line in the third ended a streak of 10 straight batters retired to begin Sampson’s major-league career.

Moments later, a two-run double to center by Marte drove home two runs, putting Pittsburgh ahead 2-0.

In the fourth, Walker led off with what appeared to be his second triple of the season. But following a one-minute, 25-second crew chief review, it was determined that the ball struck a railing in the stands before caroming onto the field.

It was Walker’s 10th home run this season, putting the Pirates ahead 3-0.

Morton (7-4) was in control throughout, allowing just five hits and only two runners to advance past first base. He struck out seven through seven innings and did not walk a batter.

Morton improved to 4-0 with a 2.01 ERA in his past six starts at Great American Ball Park, where more homers have been hit than any other park since it opened in 2003.

“He’s very confident here, in a very hitter-friendly ballpark,” Hurdle said. “Very solid effort.”

NOTES: Pirates 1B/OF Michael Morse, who was acquired from the Dodgers in exchange for OF Jose Tabata and cash on Friday, is expected to join the club on Monday. ... Reds 1B Joey Votto was given a day off on Sunday, marking just his second missed start in 103 games this season. Since the All-Star break, Votto leads the major leagues with a .491 average. ... On Sunday, Reds RHP Keyvius Sampson made the 51st start by a Reds rookie this season, most for them since 2001. It is the first career start for Sampson, who debuted Thursday with a scoreless inning in relief. ... Pirates RHP A.J. Burnett will meet with team doctors Monday in Pittsburgh to determine the extent of his right elbow injury.