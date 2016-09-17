Mercer's single in 10th lifts Pirates over Reds

CINCINNATI -- It's all hands on deck for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who are trying to keep their postseason hopes alive.

"I like what I'm seeing out there," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. "They continue to play. They are looking to finish games. They want to finish strong."

On Friday night, the Bucs finished with a flourish.

Jordy Mercer singled with the bases loaded to drive home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Jung Ho Kang hit a game-tying two-run homer in the seventh, lifting the Pirates to a 9-7 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Gregory Polanco also homered for Pittsburgh (72-74), which has won three of four after losing 12 of 14 to drop out of serious postseason contention.

"Sometimes the league makes it tough," said Hurdle. "The games are fun. Tonight we had the opportunity to stay in the game and come back and win. I'm proud of them."

Antonio Bastardo (3-0) earned the victory. Tony Watson notched his 13th save.

Steve Selsky led off the 10th with his first career home run for Cincinnati. Ramon Cabrera also homered for the Reds.

There were a combined 15 pitchers used, including six relievers by the Pirates who allowed one run over 5 1/3 innings.

"They attacked the hitters," said catcher Francisco Cervelli. "They have some good hitters over there."

Kang tied the score 6-6 in the seventh with his 19th homer, a two-run blast to center off Blake Wood. Kang twice was hit by pitches and walked prior to the homer.

David Freese capped Pittsburgh's scoring with a two-run single in the 10th. He replaced John Jaso at first base in the sixth.

All three tenth-inning runs were charged to left-hander Tony Cingrani (2-5).

"With him you have to stay patient," said Cervelli, who beat out a bunt to spark the big inning. "He wants you to hit a ground ball. In that inning, we did the little things (well)."

Cingrani walked the first batter he faced for the 13th time in 61 appearances.

"You can't walk the leadoff man," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "It's basically a nothing-nothing game. You have to come in throwing strikes. Tony has had a terrific year but that's been his nemesis lately."

Andrew McCutchen got things started for Pittsburgh with an RBI double in the first inning. Polanco followed with his 22nd home run on a 2-1 pitch from Reds right-hander Robert Stephenson to make the score 3-0. It was his fourth hit in eight at-bats since snapping an 0-for-14 skid.

Cincinnati got a run back on Brandon Phillips' RBI single in the bottom half of the first.

In the second, Cabrera's two-run homer to right, his second of the season, tied the score 3-3.

Pirates starter Ryan Vogelsong allowed six runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings.

Following Polanco's homer, Stephenson didn't allow a hit over the next four innings.

He was a strike away from escaping a bases-loaded situation in the fifth before hitting Kang with a pitch for the second straight time to force in the go-ahead run.

Stephenson allowed four runs in his five innings while walking four.

"Stephenson needs to improve his command if he is going to be the pitcher we think he can be," Price said.

A three-run fifth gave the Reds a 6-4 lead.

The big blow was a low line drive by Schebler that eluded McCutchen in center and rolled all the way to the wall for a triple, allowing two runs to score.

"He had power on his fastball, but tried to be too perfect," said Cervelli of Vogelsong. "He showed that it's not about putting up zeroes, it's to keep it close. He gave us a chance to win the game."

NOTES: Cincinnati has allowed a club-record 236 home runs this season. The Reds bullpen has served up 93 of those, breaking the Kansas City Athletics record of 92 set in 1964. ... Reds manager Bryan Price was ejected for the ninth time this season in the 10th inning arguing the result of a replay review. ... The start of the game was delayed 31 minutes by rain. ... Cincinnati put CF Billy Hamilton on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique and placed LHP Cody Reed on the disabled list with low back spasms, both retroactive to September 5. Hamilton hasn't played since September 4. Reed hasn't pitched since his final start for Triple-A Louisville on August 29. ... Pirates OF Starling Marte missed his 11th straight game with back spasms, but is expected to play one game in Saturday's doubleheader.