Votto, Barnhart lead Reds over Pirates

CINCINNATI -- When the announcement was made in the press box that Joey Votto had collected four hits in Sunday's game, the reaction was a collective shrug. Votto did for the 21st time what many major league hitters wish to do once.

"Who does this with this type consistency?" Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price asked. "It doesn't matter where you pitch him. It's great to watch."

Votto had a home run to highlight his hit parade and Tucker Barnhart tied a career high with four RBIs to help the Reds avoid a four-game sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park.

Votto went 4-for-4 with a double, homer, walk and RBI.

"He's the toughest out in the game right now," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said.

The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Pittsburgh, which last swept a four-game series in Cincinnati in 1991. The Pirates swept a doubleheader from the Reds on Saturday.

Pirates shortstop Sean Rodriquez hit his 17th home run of the season in the loss.

Reds right-hander Dan Straily, a late acquisition during spring training who since became one of the bright spots of the season, earned his team-leading 13th victory.

Straily (13-8) gave up three runs on five hits in six innings.

"It wasn't his best day from a command perspective," Price said. "He stretched it out. He gave us a chance."

The highlight for Straily on Sunday was snapping an 0-for-48 skid at the plate with a single in the third inning.

"It finally happened, huh?" said Straily, who had the ball in his locker. "To be so brutal at the plate and finally get a hit is awesome. I just made sure I touched the base. It was one of the more memorable moments in my career."

Pirates starter Ivan Nova (12-7) had a short outing on Sunday, lasting just three innings and giving up five runs, although three of them were earned. He allowed nine hits, walked none and struck out two over 56 pitches.

"He was more east and west than sink on his changeup and didn't have as much break on his curve and that helps eliminate the disruption of the hitters' timing," Hurdle said of Nova. "Today was a day that, unfortunately, the pitcher didn't show up with his best gear."

Second baseman Pedro Florimon tripled off Jose Peraza's glove in center field, driving in two runs to put the Pirates ahead 2-0 in the second.

It was Florimon's first triple of the season, and it just missed being his first home run since 2013. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on Sunday.

Barnhart doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom half of the second to tie the score 2-2.

In the third, the Reds went ahead 4-2 on back-to-back doubles by Votto and Brandon Phillips and an RBI single from Scott Schebler. A sacrifice fly by Barnhart made the score 5-2.

"I'm human," Nova said. "It's one of those days where you either have it or you don't. I wanted to keep fighting and give my team a chance to win the game. I just didn't do the job. I guess I left it all in the bullpen. I felt good in the bullpen. I had faced them two times already. Give them some credit, too."

In the sixth inning, Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to eight games with a solo homer to reduce the Pirates' deficit to 5-3.

Barnhart's second sacrifice fly on the afternoon came in the seventh inning. It was the second time this season he'd matched his career high in RBIs.

"He had such a great approach to get that ball out to center field," Price said. "It's been fun to watch him (develop) form not just a catch and throw catcher, but a nice offensive player as well."

NOTES: The Pirates have not set their rotation for the upcoming Milwaukee series. They are waiting to see how a few pitchers came through Saturday's doubleheader. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart's knee hasn't responded to treatment so he remains out of the lineup. Cozart hasn't played since Sept. 10. ... Reds manager Bryan Price said it's unlikely CF Billy Hamilton will return this season from a strained oblique. ... Reds RHP Homer Bailey tossed a bullpen Sunday after postponing his Friday session due to soreness. He hasn't pitched since Aug. 28.