Hamilton delivers double in 10th to lift Reds past Pirates

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price said it is important to see how his young players, in particular the pitchers, handle adversity. Last week's four-game losing streak included a start from rookie Amir Garrett in which he allowed nine earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Since then, both the Reds and Garrett have bounced back.

On Monday night, Billy Hamilton's double with two outs in the 10th inning drove home Arismendy Alcantara with the winning run, lifting Cincinnati to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

In the 10th, Tucker Barnhart walked with one out and pinch-runner Alcantara advanced to second on Daniel Hudson's errant pickoff throw to first. Two batters later, Hamilton blooped a 2-2 pitch from Hudson (0-1) over leaping first baseman Josh Bell into right field.

"Josh is a tall guy over there," Hamilton said. "I was just hoping it would get over his head. It's a big win for us."

Adam Duvall hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth for Cincinnati (12-13), which has won two straight since snapping the four-game skid.

"The difference maker we talk about is how you respond to adversity, how you respond to struggle," Price said. "It's important for everyone. It's important for the veterans to see progress, to see the young players can come up here and help us win games."

Josh Harrison homered twice for Pittsburgh (11-14), which has lost four straight to the Reds to begin this season. Harrison tied the score 3-3 with a solo homer off Drew Storen.

"Get pitches to hit and don't miss them," said Harrison, a Cincinnati native. "I'm finally healthy. It's nice to be home -- sleep in my own bed, see family."

Michael Lorenzen (2-0) struck out three in two innings to pick up the victory.

Garrett put his last start against the Milwaukee Brewers in the rear-view mirror on Monday by allowing only two hits -- home runs by Andrew McCutchen and Harrison. He walked three and fanned four in seven innings.

"Good bounce-back game for me," said Garrett. "Last game, everything was up. I had a good bullpen, everything was down, and it just worked from there."

Monday was Garrett's fifth career start. He began his debut season with 12 straight scoreless innings, leaving one rough outing as the blip on the radar.

"You learn a lot about young pitchers when they get punched in the mouth for the first time," Price said. "You don't have to reinvent yourself. I don't think lack of confidence is an issue with Amir, or that one game could change how he feels about himself."

Pirates starter Gerrit Cole, who was 0-6 with a 5.44 career ERA in eight starts against the Reds, rolled through the first five innings Monday night.

But his luck ran out in the sixth when Duvall crushed his eighth homer of the season on an 0-1 pitch into the left-center-field seats to turn a 2-0 Pirates lead into a 3-2 Reds advantage. Cole was charged with two earned runs while walking one and striking out seven in six innings.

That inning began with a fielding error by second baseman Phil Gosselin that allowed Hamilton to reach.

"It comes down to execution at this level," said Pirates manager Clint Hurdle. "We made enough mistakes to lose by one run."

McCutchen put the Pirates ahead 1-0 in the first inning with his fourth home run of the season.

The Reds kept the pressure on Cole with a runner reaching third in each of the first two innings, but he stranded three runners.

Cole cruised until the fifth, retiring seven straight. Cincinnati put the leadoff batter on in the fifth, but the inning ended with a 1-6-4 double play.

"He had a very good ballgame," said Hurdle of Cole. "He was very strong again."

Garrett walked three in four hitless innings after McCutchen's home run. But Harrison greeted him with a leadoff homer in the sixth on a 3-1 pitch to make the score 2-0.

"Pitch was away and he just went with it," said Garrett of Harrison's blast. "He put a good swing on it."

Harrison's second homer of the night came on a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the eighth off Storen to tie the score, resulting in extra innings.

"I'd like to have gotten him up another time," said Hurdle.

NOTES: Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen has 27 career home runs against the Reds, with 17 at Great American Ball Park. ... Pirates RHP Chad Kuhl played catch Monday without any issues and expects to make his next start. Kuhl left Sunday's start in the fifth inning after being hit by a batted ball. ... Pittsburgh recalled C Elias Diaz from Triple-A Indianapolis and optioned C John Bormann to Class A Bradenton. ... Reds 3B Scooter Gennett turned 27.