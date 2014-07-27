Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies try for a three-game sweep against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday as the team with the worst ERA in baseball (5.01) continues to receive solid pitching. Colorado recorded its second straight 8-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday while recording its third straight quality start and seventh in eight games since the All-Star break. The turnaround is starting to translate into victories as the Rockies have won three consecutive games after losing seven in a row.

The Pirates, who swept the Rockies last weekend with three come-from-behind victories, fell four games behind first-place Milwaukee in the National League Central and 1 1/2 games out of wild-card position. Pittsburgh third baseman Pedro Alvarez did not start for the fourth straight game as he continues to battle a left knee injury while center fielder Andrew McCutchen’s slump reached 6-for-30 since the All-Star break after going 0-for-4 on Saturday. Pittsburgh’s Edinson Volquez had his four-start winning streak snapped in his last turn and opposes Franklin Morales, who is looking for his first victory of the season against a team outside the NL West.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (8-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (5-5, 5.21)

Volquez yielded five runs and a season-high 10 hits in 5 2/3 innings of a 5-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday after allowing three runs over 30 innings in his previous four outings. The 31-year-old Dominican Republic native has lost six straight decisions against Colorado and is 3-8 with a 7.80 ERA in 13 starts - including 1-5, 8.45 in eight outings at Coors Field. Carlos Gonzalez (10-for-19, six RBIs) and Wilin Rosario (8-for-20, two homers, nine RBIs) have fared well against Volquez.

Morales permitted four runs (three earned) - all in the third inning - and nine hits while walking four in six frames of a 7-2 loss to Washington on Monday. “Other than (the third inning), he threw the ball well,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss said of the 28-year-old Venezuelan. Morales is 4-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 14 starts this season, including 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA in three outings since returning to the rotation after making eight appearances out of the bullpen in June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado, who was benched Friday for not hustling while running out a grounder, responded with three hits Saturday - including a home run.

2. Pittsburgh 2B Neil Walker had his 22-game streak of reaching base safely - the longest active run in the majors - snapped Saturday after going 0-for-4.

3. Gonzalez missed Saturday’s game after spraining his right ankle at home earlier in the day, and according to manager Walt Weiss, ”it’s very swollen.‘’

PREDICTION: Pirates 9, Rockies 8