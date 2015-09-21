Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates are closing in on their third consecutive playoff spot when they open a four-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Pirates have a two-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for homefield advantage in the National League wild-card game and sit four games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Pittsburgh will look to record some victories against the Rockies before engaging in a pivotal three-game weekend road series against the Cubs. The Pirates lost three of four at home to the Cubs last week before bouncing back with two wins in three games versus the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorado is a disappointing 23 games below .500 but has played solidly of late with six wins in 10 games. Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is on his way to the NL RBI crown with 114 and he ranks second in homers (39) behind Washington’s Bryce Harper (41).

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (8-5, 3.15 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (0-1, 5.00)

Burnett has received two no-decisions since returning from an elbow injury that led to a six-week stint on the disabled list. He is six strikeouts away from reaching 2,500 for his career. The 38-year-old Burnett is 3-4 with a 3.18 ERA in seven career starts against Colorado and has enjoyed success against shortstop Jose Reyes (5-for-27).

Gray is making his ninth start and lasted longer than five innings in only two of the previous eight. He got his first decision in his last start when he gave up two runs and six hits in 4 2/3 while losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gray struck out a career-high eight against the Dodgers and has fanned 35 in 36 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 1B Pedro Alvarez slugged his 25th homer of the season on Sunday and it was his 22nd with the bases empty.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is 1-for-17 over his past five games.

3. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen has gone nine games without a homer but reached base five times (one single, four walks) in the series finale against the Dodgers.

PREDICTION: Pirates 13, Rockies 6