Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on the verge of clinching a National League playoff spot as they visit the Colorado Rockies in Tuesday’s second contest of a four-game set. Pittsburgh posted a 9-3 victory in the series opener and will sew up at least a wild-card berth if it defeats Colorado and San Francisco loses to San Diego.
The Pirates possess a two-game advantage over the Chicago Cubs for the right to host the wild-card game and reside four games behind the first-place St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Pittsburgh, which has won three straight games, smacked 15 hits in the opener with left fielder Starling Marte — who homered — and shortstop Jordy Mercer each going 4-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Third baseman Aramis Ramirez slugged his 17th homer and is 4-for-11 with two homers and six RBIs against scheduled Rockies starter Chris Rusin. Colorado shortstop Jose Reyes is just 5-for-32 over his past eight games and he traditionally struggles (2-for-21) against scheduled Pittsburgh starter J.A. Happ.
TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH J.A. Happ (9-8, 3.84 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (5-8, 5.11)
Happ lost to the Chicago Cubs in his last turn to snap a five-start winning streak. He allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Cubs to drop to 5-2 with a 1.96 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from the Seattle Mariners. Happ is 2-0 with a 1.86 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Rockies and picked up the win on Aug. 29 when he gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Rusin is 1-3 with a 9.00 ERA over his last five outings, including one start in which he allowed 11 runs in two-plus innings. He received a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last turn when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. Rusin is 1-3 with a 4.26 ERA in five career starts against Pittsburgh and took the loss against Happ last month when he gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.
1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon had two steals in the opener to raise his total to 40 - the first Colorado player to reach that total since Willy Taveras stole 68 in 2008.
2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutcheon has walked eight times while going 2-for-6 over the last three games.
3. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu is 4-for-32 over his last eight games and his average has dropped 12 points to .305.
PREDICTION: Pirates 10, Rockies 4