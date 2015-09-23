Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates can clinch a National League playoff spot when they visit the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for the third contest of their four-game series. The Pirates will sew up at least a wild-card berth with either their next victory or San Francisco’s next defeat.

Pittsburgh has won four consecutive contests but still remains four games behind first-place St. Louis in the NL Central while possessing a two-game advantage over the Chicago Cubs in the competition to host the wild-card game. Starling Marte recorded two hits and drove in a pair of runs in Tuesday’s 6-3 victory and is 6-for-9 with one homer, two doubles and four RBIs in the series. Colorado has lost three straight games, with Nolan Arenado going 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts during the stretch. He left Tuesday’s game in the ninth inning after hitting his face and forehead in the dirt while diving for a grounder.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Charlie Morton (9-8, 4.26 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Christian Bergman (3-0, 3.81)

Morton has lost four of his last five starts and was roughed by Chicago in his last turn. He surrendered six runs (five earned) and nine hits in four-plus innings against the Cubs, giving up his most hits since the Los Angeles Dodgers notched 10 against him on Aug. 9. Morton fell to 2-2 with a 3.74 ERA in seven career starts against Colorado on Aug. 30, when he yielded five runs (three earned) and six hits in six innings.

Bergman is starting in place of Jorge De La Rosa, who was diagnosed with tendinitis in his right Achilles’ tendon. Bergman is making his second start of the season and the 12th of his career. He picked up the victory in his last appearance, when he gave up one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings against San Diego.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 3B Aramis Ramirez (groin) is 6-for-16 with a homer and five RBIs over his last four contests but departed Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning - two frames after delivering an RBI triple.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is 2-for-25 over his last seven games.

3. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli is 5-for-10 in the series after going 3-for-20 over his previous six games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 8, Rockies 2