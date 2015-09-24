FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Pirates at Rockies
#Intel
September 24, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 2 years ago

Preview: Pirates at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Pittsburgh Pirates have checked one major item off their list, but other goals remain in sight. After clinching a playoff spot for the third straight season, the Pirates continue their pursuit of the National League Central crown when they go for a four-game sweep against the Rockies in Colorado on Thursday.

Neil Walker’s career-high six RBIs led Pittsburgh to a 13-7 triumph on Wednesday, its fifth consecutive win and ninth in 13 games overall. The surge has allowed the Pirates to secure at least a wild-card spot, but it has not pushed the club any closer to first-place St. Louis, which maintains a four-game lead in the division. Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis for three games to begin its final homestand next week. The Rockies have given up 38 runs during a four-game slide and are one loss away from reaching 90 for the third time in the last four seasons.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUPS: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (8-11, 4.48 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (8-5, 4.46)

Locke will be making his 30th start for the second time in his career and needs just four innings to establish a career best. He gave up five runs (four earned) in 6 1/3 frames of a 6-2 loss at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, suffering his third road loss this month alone. The 27-year-old is 4-7 with a 5.69 ERA in 14 road starts overall and owns a 5.11 mark in two career appearances at Coors Field.

Bettis has yielded a run and seven hits while striking out 12 in 12 frames over his last two starts - both wins. He limited San Diego to one run on Friday after giving up 21 in 18 2/3 innings over his previous four appearances at home. The former second-round pick has a 7.36 ERA in three career games (one start) in against Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies CF Charlie Blackmon (neck) was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte is 11-for-20 with two homers, seven RBIs and five runs scored during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 92-91.

PREDICTION: Pirates 7, Rockies 5

