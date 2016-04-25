Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies found themselves on opposite ends of identical eye-popping scores on Sunday, with the former scoring four runs in extra innings to pull out a wild victory and the latter being on the wrong end of an explosive ninth-inning rally. With both offenses appearing to be locked in, the Rockies eye only their second win in six tries Monday as they welcome the Pirates to Coors Field for the opener of a four-game series.

Colorado held a three-run lead going into the top of the ninth Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers but watched closer Jake McGee implode for the first time this season as he surrendered five runs in a 12-10 setback. The defeat was even more heartbreaking considering the Rockies battled back from an early 7-1 deficit with nine unanswered runs to put themselves in position to take a series from their National League West rivals. Pittsburgh saw its four-run lead evaporate after giving up two in both the eighth and ninth frames before countering with two-run outbursts in the 12th and 13th to upend Arizona 12-10. The Pirates figure to have their work cut out from them in the opener, however, as Jeff Locke is coming off a dreadful outing, while Chad Bettis has been the Rockies’ most consistent starter thus far.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (0-2, 7.24 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-0, 3.33)

Locke is coming off the worst start of his career, surrendering eight runs on 11 hits and four walks over only three innings at San Diego on Wednesday en route to his second loss in as many tries. The New Hampshire native has an unsightly 2.63 WHIP through three outings, averaging nearly a walk per inning (13 in 13 2/3 frames) while giving up close to two hits per frame (23 total). Locke hasn’t been much better in Coors Field over his career, going 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA in three visits.

With scheduled starter Jorge De La Rosa getting pushed back due to the stomach flu, Bettis will work on regular rest and attempt to remain undefeated after settling for a no-decision last time out. The Texas Tech product allowed three runs and three hits - including a pair of homers - in six frames Wednesday but was dominant in his lone home outing, holding San Diego to two runs (one earned) over seven innings on April 10. Bettis is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in four appearances (two starts) versus Pittsburgh.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Pirates have won seven of the last eight meetings between the clubs, including each of the last five at Coors Field.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen is 3-for-23 with 11 strikeouts over his last six contests. All four strikeouts Sunday were swinging, marking only the second time that happened in his career.

3. Sunday’s loss marked the first time since June 20, 2014 that Colorado lost a game in which it scored 10 or more runs.

PREDICTION: Rockies 8, Pirates 4