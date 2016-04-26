Preview: Pirates at Rockies

The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to thrive in Colorado and look to maintain their dominance in Coors Field when they visit the Rockies again Tuesday night. With a 6-1 win in the opener of the four-game series on Monday, the Pirates have claimed six straight in Denver, a streak that dates back to July 27, 2014.

Despite resting star center fielder Andrew McCutchen for the first time this season, they had nine hits against three Colorado pitchers and own a .355 average during the six-game run. Perhaps more important to Pittsburgh’s long-term prognosis was the six scoreless innings by starter Jeff Locke, whose effort helped the squad make a smooth transition from the wild 12-10 victory in 13 innings at Arizona on Sunday. The Rockies also had a 12-10 decision that day but it was a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers and they have dropped five of six overall. They hope to get back in the win column behind struggling veteran Jorge De La Rosa, who opposes Pittsburgh’s Gerrit Cole.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports Pittsburgh, ROOT Sports Rocky Mountain (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (1-2, 2.70 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-2, 9.87)

Cole earned his first win with six scoreless innings at San Diego on Thursday, limiting the Padres to four hits and striking out seven. He has 12 punchouts and one walk over his last two outings and has yet to allow a home run in 16 2/3 frames on the season. The UCLA product has never pitched in Coors Field and lost his only encounter with the Rockies at home in 2013, giving up three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

De La Rosa has struggled from the get-go and lasted just two innings in his previous start last Tuesday in Cincinnati, allowing four runs and six hits. He was originally scheduled to face the Pirates in the series opener but had the outing pushed back a day in order to recover from a stomach bug. The 35-year-old is 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 15 games (11 starts) versus Pittsburgh and 3-1, 3.04 in four starts against the Pirates at Coors Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies reinstated C Nick Hundley (concussion) from the 7-day disabled list and sent RHP Jordan Lyles to Triple-A Albuquerque.

2. McCutchen is 2-for-19 with nine strikeouts over his last five games.

3. Colorado OF Gerardo Parra is 6-for-10 with five RBIs and two steals in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Rockies 4