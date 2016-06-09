Preview: Pirates at Rockies

Thanks to Mother Nature, the Pittsburgh Pirates will break up what would have been a nine-game homestand when they travel to Denver for a meeting with the Colorado Rockies on Thursday. Pittsburgh, which dropped an extra-inning affair with the New York Mets on Wednesday to conclude a 3-3 stretch at PNC Park, visits the Rockies to make up a game that was rained out April 28.

The Pirates are 5-1 against Colorado this season as they wound up sweeping the shortened three-game series before taking two of three at home last month. Gregory Polanco collected three doubles for Pittsburgh on Wednesday, giving him at least one hit in all but one game of the homestand. Colorado broke even on its six-game road trip as Chris Rusin combined with four relievers on a four-hit shutout victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. The makeup game against the Pirates kicks off a six-game stretch for the Rockies at home, where they have lost five of their last six.

TV: 5:10 p.m. ET, ROOT (Pittsburgh, Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Pirates LH Jeff Locke (5-3, 4.28 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (4-5, 5.58)

Locke is coming off his fourth consecutive victory, a seven-inning outing against the Los Angeles Angels in which he allowed three runs and seven hits. The 28-year-old New Hampshire native, who has lost only one of his last eight turns, has not walked a batter in his last two outings. Locke has made five career starts versus Colorado, going 1-1 with a 3.90 ERA.

Bettis has lost his last three starts, surrendering 17 runs and 25 hits over 13 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old Texan has yielded four or more runs in five of his last six outings, winning just once in that span. Bettis has yet to defeat Pittsburgh in his career, going 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in five meetings (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates LF Starling Marte (ankle) was kept out of Wednesday’s starting lineup but lined out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning.

2. Colorado RHP Adam Ottavino, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Modesto on Friday.

3. Pittsburgh is in the midst of a stretch during which it plays five games in four days against three different teams.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Rockies 2